Business Achievements: Heartland Bank adds O’Connor, Grasch to team

Heartland Bank adds Kurt O’Connor as operational risk director

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company has announced the hiring of Kurt O’Connor as operational risk director. In his role, O’Connor will oversee the bank’s operational risk management program, including information security, vendor, model risk, and enterprise risk management programs.

O’Connor is at the Hershey Road bank headquarters in Bloomington, reporting to Andrea Zurkamer, chief risk officer. With a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Carthage College, he brings 11 years of experience in the financial services industry, including several years of internal and external auditing background. He is seasoned in the areas of operational risk management, financial reporting, internal auditing, strategic planning, forecasting and product development. He is also a certified public accountant and a certified internal auditor.

O’Connor graduated locally from University High School. A passionate supporter of local youth sports, he is a current board member of Bloomington Normal Baseball Association and head coach for a BNBA Renegades baseball team, and in the past served as board member and team manager for FC Central Illinois Soccer Club. He is also member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. O’Connor was born, raised and lives in the Bloomington-Normal community with wife Courtney and kids Kendall and Brady.

“Over the last several years of my career, I have been able to strengthen my strategic and regulatory finance and internal control skills, along with expanding my leadership experience to diverse teams I led and really develop a passion for the business of banking. I am excited to utilize and share those skills and experiences gained through my new role at Heartland Bank,” said O’Connor.

Heartland Bank adds Tammy Grasch to treasury management team

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company announces the hiring of Tammy Grasch as treasury services sales representative. Located at the 401 Hershey Road office in Bloomington, Grasch is responsible for overseeing treasury management client services and relationship growth throughout the bank’s southern footprint.

Tammy brings 42 years of banking, financial and customer service experience to the bank, working her way up through various positions. Originally from Chicago, Tammy and her husband Bob are relocating to the Bloomington area from Sandwich. She is interested in building long-lasting professional relationships through partnership and excellent customer service. She also looks forward to getting involved in community events.

