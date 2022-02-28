Business Achievements: HBT Financial announces changes to board of directors

HBT Financial announces changes to board of directors

BLOOMINGTON — HBT Financial Inc., the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Co., announced the following changes to the board of directors for both HBT Financial and Heartland Bank and Trust Co.:

• The retirement of Dale S. Strassheim, effective March 1

• The appointment of Roger A. Baker, effective March 1

Baker previously served as chairman and president of NXT Bancorporation Inc. and chairman of NXT Bank, which were acquired by the company Oct. 1, 2021. Upon joining the company’s board of directors, Baker will serve on the Audit Committee.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Dale for his nearly 30 years of service and the valuable contributions he has made in guiding the growth of our company,” said Fred L. Drake, chairman and CEO of the company. “We would also like to welcome Roger to our Board of Directors. Having been instrumental in building NXT into a true community bank, Roger understands our relationship-based approach to banking. His experience and insight will be valuable as we expand our presence in Iowa and continue to grow the HBT franchise in the years ahead.”

In addition to NXT Bank, Baker previously served on the board of directors of two other Iowa-based banks, Lincoln Savings Bank and Liberty Bank. Currently, Baker is the owner of a number of businesses, including Sinclair Elevator Inc., a farm products and services company. He graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in agricultural economics.

