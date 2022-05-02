Business Achievements: Frye promoted to commercial lender at Heartland Bank

Frye promoted to commercial lender at Heartland Bank

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Co. has announced the promotion of Ryan Frye to assistant vice president, commercial lender serving Bloomington-Normal. Located at the 401 N. Hershey Road branch in Bloomington, Frye is responsible for addressing local business customers' cashflow concerns and lending needs.

A graduate of Evangel University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, and a master's in business administration from Missouri State University, Frye began his banking career with Heartland in 2019 as a credit analyst. In 2020, he transitioned into a portfolio manager role, further developing his skills in financial analysis and risk mitigation.

“Ryan has grown professionally since joining our team in 2019. I look forward to seeing him build his reputation as a resource for trusted financial advice and community leadership,” commented Chad Beaty, senior vice president, commercial lending.

Frye is a member of the Bloomington Normal Young Professionals, which provides networking and professional development in McLean County. He has been involved with Habitat for Humanity and is looking forward to co-chairing the Boy Scouts golf classic and assisting with the lawn social this year. A lifelong native, Bloomington is home to Ryan, his wife Sarah and their dog Ella.

