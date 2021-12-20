Business Achievements: Dr. Mike Milligan named first Master Fellow for AAOSH

Dr. Mike Milligan named first Master Fellow for AAOSH

BLOOMINGTON — Dr. Mike Milligan was named the first Master Fellow for The American Academy for Oral Systemic Health (AAOSH).

AAOSH Fellowship recipients stay up-to-date on the latest scientific advancements in oral-systemic health and education. Dr. Milligan is Founder and President of OralSystemicLink.net, “Saving Lives through Oral-Systemic Health.” He is a Founding Member, past Board Member, Past President, and Master Fellow of AAOSH.

Founded in 2010, The American Academy for Oral Systemic Health is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization of healthcare leaders and health professionals dedicated to expanding awareness of the relationship between oral health and whole body health.

AAOSH is connecting medicine and dentistry, with members from across the globe — dentists, physicians, dental hygienists, chiropractors, physical therapists, nurses, office staff, orthodontists, and so many more who are interested in collaboration, education and saving lives.

