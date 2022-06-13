Business Achievements: Dennis Kagel qualifies for Top of the Table

Dennis Kagel qualifies for Top of the Table

NORMAL — Dennis Kagel, ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant), owner and president of Dennis Kagel Financial Services, has qualified for The 2022 Million Dollar Round Table with Top of the Table status. There are three levels of membership status based on 2021 business production: basic membership, Court of the Table and Top of the Table. Court of the Table requires three times the production of basic membership and Top of the Table requires six times the production of basic membership. Kagel has qualified for Top of the Table status in eight of the past 10 years.

Founded in 1927, The Million Dollar Round Table is a global, independent association of the world's leading financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and territories. MDRT members serve their clients by exemplary performance and the highest standards of ethics, knowledge, service and productivity.

Kagel established his financial services firm in 1983. He specializes in retirement planning, income planning and estate planning. As an independent adviser, he represents numerous companies in an effort to be able to provide the best solution for each individual's situation and financial goals.

Kagel's office is at 321 Susan Drive, Suite A in Normal. The phone number is (309) 454-9171.

