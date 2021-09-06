Business Achievements: City Dispatch Center earns high praise

City Dispatch Center earns high praise

BLOOMINGTON — High praise for the City of Bloomington Police Communications Center.

The center has been approved as an Emergency Fire Dispatch Center of Excellence. The achievement gives the Bloomington Police Dispatch Center the distinguished honor of being the 59th Emergency Fire Dispatch Accredited Center in the world.

The accolades come from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED). The IAED is a nonprofit standard-setting organization promoting safe and effective emergency dispatch services world-wide.

The designation as an Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) is reserved for high-performing agencies that consistently put in the work to achieve excellence.

Business Achievements are paid content. To submit an item, visit https://www.pantagraph.com/place_an_ad/achievement.