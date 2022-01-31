Business Achievements: Business Builders Marketing receives state and federal certifications

Business Builders Marketing receives state and federal certifications

BLOOMINGTON — Business Builders Marketing, Inc., a full-service marketing firm located in Bloomington, Illinois, has been certified by the state and federal governments as a minority business, offering advantages to clients and those throughout the country seeking diverse, quality marketing support services. The firm is now BEP-Certified through the State of Illinois Central Management Services. They are also certified as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

BEP Certification or Business Enterprise Program Certification is for businesses owned by minorities, women, and persons with disabilities. This certification supports underrepresented businesses to increase their capacity to grow as a company and reach more businesses. The demand for BEP-Certified vendors continues to grow as supplier diversity is no longer optional for organizational success.

Certification as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) was provided by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, which is the nation's largest third-party certifier of businesses in the US. These certifications will allow Business Builders Marketing to provide additional support for federal grant programs and offer organizations an ideal marketing partner with proven diversity.

Business Builders Marketing President and owner Jennifer McCarron pursued formal federal and state certifications. With 23 years of experience in the industry, she is confident that these new certifications will benefit current clients as well as introduce the company to a new network of partners, potential clients and contractors as well as networks from which to gain education and information.

According to McCarron, “It’s a new day; supplier diversity is not optional and organizations need to find diverse, marketing partners that they can trust to deliver with excellence. We are that partner.”

Business Builders Marketing offers customized marketing solutions for clients of all sizes. They are a HubSpot Solution partner, the world's largest CRM, and offer full-service growth and sales solutions. Areas of specialty include comprehensive social media management, consultation, website development, video production, e-communications, branding, advertising, public relations, sales, recruitment, retention, and training. For more information, visit Business Builders Marketing online at www.businessbuildersmarketing.com.

