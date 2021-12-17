6 things were learned in Rivian's Georgia factory announcement

BLOOMINGTON — Rivian took a leap forward Thursday with the announcement that it plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant in Georgia. It would be the second plant for the Irvine, California-based electric vehicle manufacturer, after the sprawling factory complex in west Normal. The company is developing a pickup, sport-utility vehicle and delivery vehicle.

Coverage of the announcement:

Here are six things we learned.

THE LOCATION: The new plant is planned on about 2,000 acres in Morgan and Walton counties about an hour east of Atlanta along Interstate 20. The closest communities are Social Circle and Rutledge, Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

THE DATA: Plans are to eventually employ more than 7,500 workers and produce up to 400,000 vehicles a year at the plant east of Atlanta. Construction is set to begin next summer and production is expected to begin in 2024, the company said.

"We couldn't be more excited to be here today in Georgia to announce Rivian's decision to come here because that allows me and my team and Rivian to capitalize on the depth and breadth of talent that resides here in Georgia," Rivian Chief People Officer Helen Russell said during the announcement.

THE IMPACT: It is the largest economic development project in state history, and multiple communities were making offers. Fort Worth, Texas, offered Rivian a $440 million incentive package.

Gov. Brian Kemp called the announcement “a pivotal moment for our state, one that will give countless hardworking Georgians the opportunity to succeed and achieve the American dream.”

“We know that today is just the start of a generational partnership that will benefit not only this great company but also our great state,” Kemp said.

THE INCENTIVES: State and local authorities didn't immediately release information about what incentives were offered to the company.

WHAT ABOUT NORMAL: The company on Thursday said it is "scaling its capacity at its existing plant in Normal" and pointed to a 623,000-square-foot expansion," which will bring the total footprint of the Normal plant to approximately 4 million square feet, with further plans to extend warehouse, storage, and production capacity onsite."

The company said: "Rivian’s hiring in Normal is scaling rapidly, with plans to hire an additional 800-1,000 employees in Normal by the second quarter of 2022."

THE BAD NEWS: Rivian also Thursday posted a $1.23 billion net loss in the third quarter due to costs from starting production of its pickup truck. The company said in its first public earnings report since its initial stock offering that it lost $12.21 per share for the quarter. Revenue was $1 million from deliveries of 11 pickups. The loss came about one month after the company's $13.7 billion initial public stock offering in November.

Rivian said Thursday that net orders of its R1T electric pickup increased to 71,000 as of Wednesday. Shares of the company tumbled more than 10% to $97.94 in after-hours trading after dropping 5.3% during business hours.

