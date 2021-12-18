5 questions with Merna Huggett, retired Steak 'n Shake worker

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Merna Huggett

Position: Trainer at Steak 'n Shake. Huggett recently retired after working 34 years at Steak 'n Shake in Bloomington-Normal.

1. Why did you first apply to work at Steak ‘n Shake?

It was closest to my house. I started in 1976 and I worked there for three and a half years before I quit and got married. There weren’t a lot of fast food places back then, but it was closest to my house. I remember I started when I was 16 years old, because I had to get a work permit. It was good; I could work nights and weekends and go to school during the day. It was easy, good money. I quit to get married and then I went back. I started off at the one that was on Locust Street and then when this store opened up over by Commerce (Parkway), I transferred there. It was a job, but then it became a career. I became a service trainer and production trainer, so I trained a lot of the people who came and got jobs there. I trained them on cooking and serving, and I was a trainer for almost 25 years.

2. What do you think of Steak ‘n Shake doing away with wait staff?

I understand that a lot of places that had sit-down dining, they reopened and are doing that now again. I think the reason the owner decided to do that was it was the most cost-efficient way to do it, because otherwise, he would have to hire a massive amount of staff to wait tables. Then, after the last couple of years with COVID and even before that, we were losing sales, and I think that’s probably why they thought it would be more beneficial to go with the kiosks. It kind of makes me sad ...

3. How has the atmosphere of Steak ‘n Shake changed over the years?

Now, it really is just fast food. There’s no waiting on tables, there’s no dishes, silverware or anything like that. Two of our stores have already opened with the kiosks. It’s all going to be wrapped food and paper, that kind of thing ...

4. Did you make any friendships over years?

There were quite a few customers that we weren’t friends really outside of work, but they would come in and we’d talk about our families or bond over similar interests. As far as co-workers, my boss who had just recently become my boss, I remember her coming up to the first Steak ‘n Shake when she was in junior high to wait for her mother, whom I worked with.

5. What will you remember most about working at Steak 'n Shake?

The friendships and the customers that I’ve known for years is what I’ll remember. The regular customers I’ve known for years. Some of them I knew since the time I started there, and a lot of them have passed on now. It’s kind of sad because they were the good ones. They talked and they’d laugh with you, they treated everyone with respect. Whether or not they tipped well, that wasn’t an issue. You were just happy to see them and have conversations with them.

