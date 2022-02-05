5 questions with Jamie Huff, president of Bloomington-based RoomReady

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Jamie Huff

Position: President and chief operating officer of RoomReady

1. What is RoomReady?

RoomReady is a leading audiovisual integrator. We design and install AV solutions that are easy to buy, deploy and use because we focus on simplifying the process.

In doing so, RoomReady helps companies communicate more effectively, save on travel costs and have more efficient meetings. The pandemic shined the spotlight on the need for more effective meeting platforms, making conference calls and poor-quality video meetings no longer acceptable. Now, with a diverse set of options for both software and hardware solutions, companies come to us to choose and implement the right combination of technologies to help them achieve their goals.

2. When was RoomReady established?

Our company was launched in 2007 as Zeller Digital Innovations. Aaron McArdle, founder and CEO, worked at Zeller Electric and purchased the low-voltage cabling portion of the business to establish Zeller Digital Innovations. Along the way, it became clear the AV market, specifically video conferencing, was a market where the company could make a significant impact. In 2014, the RoomReady brand began as a division of Zdi. The RoomReady portion of Zdi became the focus of the entire organization in 2015.

3. RoomReady is based in Bloomington, but has branched out to major cities like New York, Portland, Oregon, and now St. Louis. How has it been able to expand so far and so quickly?

Early on, we developed a strong relationship with Cisco that was built around RoomReady expanding AV hardware and software capabilities, while making the technology easy to use. Our common-sense approach to solving problems in the simplest way possible resonated across the country and led to our rapid expansion.

One of the items helping RoomReady achieve its goals is our adoption of the Entrepreneurial Operating System. EOS is simple and practical, but it takes hard work and discipline. We used EOS to help set a vision for the company and then create traction and momentum for achieving the goals. EOS is all about simplification, focus and accountability. There are core tools and a process for running your business that help guide you to success — whether you are trying to turn around a company or maximize your growth potential.

Our customer base is comprised of some of the largest companies in the world. They almost always have a presence in the largest cities, including New York, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago. Our locations in New York and Portland were established because we had built enough volume in those areas that we wanted full-service regional offices for those markets.

4. How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted your business?

Like other companies, 2020 was a challenge. Since most employees were not physically in their company offices, videoconference rooms were not a priority. We went from fully booked and on pace for a record year, to running at 10% of capacity within three weeks. Additionally, even if conference room renovations were important to our customers, they were not allowing contractors in facilities due to COVID-19 restrictions.

We saw businesses and buildings start to reopen more aggressively and consistently in the middle of 2021. Since that time, our business has not only picked back up where it left off but increased significantly. The pandemic also accelerated the adoption of video-first communications, and companies are trying to shore up their AV systems and plans as the expectations have changed.

5. What does the future of meetings look like to you?

We have been asking ourselves the same question throughout the pandemic — what will meetings look like on the other side of this? Pre-COVID, most meetings and their participants were held in person. As we emerge from isolation, we fully expect the hybrid approach to stay. Most meetings will be heavily oriented toward hybrid participation, with roughly half of participants remote. Many meetings will be 100% virtual.

Travel has also changed. We see how it has affected our customers. With employees traveling less, they need to compensate with more video-enabled meeting spaces. It also affects us at RoomReady. Before the pandemic, our technicians were on the road 200 days a year. Travel restrictions, COVID protocols, increasing costs of travel, decreasing availability of flights and the general inconvenience have all contributed to major challenges for our customers and RoomReady.

RoomReady continues to grow. We are undergoing a major expansion of our Portland operations and expect to complete an additional acquisition in the second half of 2022. Right now, the limiting factor for RoomReady is consistent with what many companies are facing — supply chain and labor shortages. We are always looking for good people to join the RoomReady team and help us continue the success we have enjoyed.

