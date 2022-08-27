5 questions with Donna Verda of Rader Family Farms

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email roger.miller@lee.net.

Name: Donna Verda

Position: Manager of business development for Rader Family Farms in rural Normal

1. What is Rader Family Farms?

Rader Family Farms is a fourth-generation working farm that established an "agritainment" business in 2009. Since then, the Raders have been welcoming the community to the farm each season, allowing guests a unique opportunity to connect with and learn about agriculture while experiencing country living and life on a farm.

The Rader family continues to farm 2,800 acres of corn and soybeans through the Rader Bros. business. Rader Bros. is managed by brothers Arin and Adam Rader.

Our mission statement best answers “what is Rader Family Farms?”: “We harvest more than crops, we harvest memories. The Rader family strives to serve our community with a festive, yet educational and enjoyable fall experience, while giving all praise and glory to God for His beautiful creation and abundant harvest.”

The Raders plan to carry on the tradition of farming and agritourism for years to come and look forward to continuing growing the farmstead through the next generation of eight grandkids.

2. How did it get started and develop over time?

Lynn Rader was raised on this farm when it was a Guernsey dairy. His parents, Glenn and Margaret Rader, moved onto the farm when they married in 1945.

The family grew up milking cows and showing them in 4-H. In 1971 the cows were sold after Glenn Rader’s death. Lynn Rader took over the farm operation at the age of 24. Lynn changed it to a grain farm and always had sweet corn, which he sold at a corner stand at the farm on the honor system. Since then, Lynn and Linda have been grain farmers, their two sons now joining them. Lynn and Linda have three married children and eight grandchildren.

For over 30 years Lynn has grown and sold sweet corn in the summer and later added pumpkins and other produce in the fall.

In 2017 Lynn retired from the sweet corn business but continues to plant 30-plus acres of pumpkins, gourds and specialty fall produce each year to meet the demands of the agritainment business.

As farmers, the Raders realize that people enjoy and appreciate an opportunity to experience the farm and country life. The agritainment business began in 2009 and it allows guests a unique opportunity to connect with and learn about agriculture. The working farm now has a 10-acre corn maze, 50 unique activities for all ages, a coffee shop, bakery, retail shopping and six food venues to serve our guests each year.

The Rader family welcomes you to their farm!

3. What makes it special?

The philosophy behind Rader Family Farms is connecting the community to the farm through the influence of faith, family and fun while developing a relationship and emotional connection with our customers. It is the connections we form with others, and the different ways we collaborate with those people we have formed connections with, that have helped us grow our business each year and share our passion with others.

We are blessed with the opportunity to make our living off of the land, just as our ancestors did. Even though much continues to change over the past four generations, the philosophy remains the same and is based on hard work, wise decision-making and sharing values of a strong heritage based on agriculture and faith.

4. What events and activities do you have during the year, and when is the best time to visit?

During our fall season, which runs September-October, the Raders continue to add activities to keep their guests busy and teach them a little about farm life. The family has come up with unique ways to reinvent common agriculture-related items and activities throughout the farm.

There are more than 50 different activities at the farm, including two culvert pipes that were converted into a double barrel shoot slide and two large grain bins now affectionately known as “Corny Bins” where kids can play in a 2-foot sea of corn kernels.

Tractor tires are used to make a climbing tower, tree logs were turned into a horse with a saddle and an old oil barrel was turned into a critter cart ride for kids.

Old-fashioned water pumps are the force behind the duck pump races and an old hog feeder was turned into a pub table. There is also an old box truck that was painted with chalkboard paint so visitors can use sidewalk chalk to leave their mark at Rader Family Farms.

New this season is a low ropes course, rebuilt Little Village child-sized buildings, a new Konk-a-Crow game, a newly designed Trike Track and a new tractor pull game.

There is also a huge jumping pillow and an apple blaster that shoots apples up to 300 mph, just to name a few of our attractions.

Besides encouraging kids to use their imagination, the Raders also want to bring some educational components to the farm and as a result, they started planting trees from around Illinois, using a map which leads guests on a self-guided tour.

Another educational component at the farm is a crop circle that allows visitors to see crops up close. Sewing Seeds in Second is an exceptional program, which relies on business sponsor funding, that brings local second graders out to the farm to experience a learning tour about how a pizza grows on the farm.

Field trips also take place at the farm Wednesday through Friday during September and October. Rader Family Farms also offers group and corporate events, as well as a birthday party packages. For more about our activities and events at the farm, visit us at RaderFamilyFarms.com

5. What are plans for the farms’ future?

Each year, the Raders have reinvested back into the farm and have expanded their offerings to further enhance their guests’ experience, focusing on the tagline, “Harvesting memories just on the edge of Normal.”

The family is working on a five-year plan to build another big barn that would allow the operation to expand from just a September through October season to include gatherings and events for other seasons, including additional summer events, markets and Christmas.