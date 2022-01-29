5 questions with Adam Heenan, president of Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Adam Heenan

Position: New president of the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly

1. What have you liked about your new job as president of the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly?

It's been a tremendous joy building relationships with workers who are eager to explore ways to bring about positive, material changes in our community. BNTL boasts a deep bench with a diverse array of life experiences, skillsets and perspectives bolstered by a democratic structure that allows us to collectively propose and discuss our ideas and educate the broader B-N community on what matters to us. It also lets us confront the issues that impact working people head-on and with the pride that goes with collective action by, of and for working people. When the going gets tough, the tough get organized, and labor has your back!

2. How many union members does the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly represent and how do you work with them?

Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly is the central labor council (Region 1) of the AFL-CIO, representing all workers affiliated with any AFL-CIO public- and private-sector locals across a four-county area inclusive of McLean, Livingston, Logan and DeWitt. Locals elect delegates to our assembly, which meets monthly to discuss labor-oriented policy, member-to-member political engagement, and labor-community relations. We work hand-in-hand with our region's Building Trades Council and support the needs of our locals in the aforementioned areas. We also work with non-AFL-CIO unions as well as not-yet-organized workers in our area toward their efforts for the same. Historically, BNTL and our Locals have hosted the Labor Day Parade and co-hosted the Children's Christmas for the Un(der)employed. We have new and exciting things planned for the coming months, including the return of the 2019 Labor Fest to downtown Bloomington at the end of April.

3. In what ways can the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly be a resource for working people in the Central Illinois area?

We are a resource for anyone seeking to improve their working and living conditions. Our labor community brings to the table generations of advice from union siblings all over the world and here at home: lessons learned of workers seeking the tools to bring dignity to their workplace. If community members and politicians are interested in policy that affects people in a workplace, we want folks to know they can reach out to us to get the perspective from a worker directly impacted by that policy. If there are community groups in our area who share our value of dignity for all working people, and want to include workers in the work your organization is doing, reach out, as there may be ways we can work collectively. History has demonstrated that "all ships rise on the union tide," so if workers are seeking support in helping a union get established in their workplace, workers around them will reap those benefits, too.

4. Have local unions been able to maintain or increase membership amid the ongoing wage crisis and "worker shortage"?

New union growth and labor militancy are increasing across the country at levels we haven't experienced since after the Great Depression, and Central Illinois is no exception. All over employers are watching their employees "vote with their feet," but everyone knows to their core that people aren't simply disappearing. We're not surprised to see large amounts of resignation where employers either aren't paying their workers enough to live on, or aren't taking the necessary steps to keep workers safe on the job. If a billionaire can afford their own private ride to outer space, they can afford a living wage for their workers. If millionaires can afford to be big-dollar donors to political campaigns but hide their money when it comes time to pay taxes, unionists see these things and say, "We need to do something about that." If our democracy and the social contract of the United States is to thrive once again, the wealthiest among us need to pay their fair share to address our society's unprecedented wage gap and unsafe working conditions across the private sector that disproportionately — but not exclusively — impact women, non-white people, immigrants, and gender nonconforming workers.

The way to end a "shortage" is to pay people what the job is worth rather than cutting corners to increase profits. The change many are seeking takes organizing on the part of the workers to make clear what their expectations are for a "fair wage for a day's work"; and the sheer number of workers willing to put in the long hours and hard work it takes to organize a workplace is increasing exponentially across all sectors — in newer sectors like information technology, gaming and gig-work (Uber, Lyft) as well as brick-and-mortar worksites like Dollar General, Starbucks and Amazon. People want to work, but many have come to the realization they shouldn't have to work two or three jobs just to keep their family afloat.

5. What did you learn from Ronn Morehead, who held your position for more than 40 years until his passing in July?

I knew Ronn too briefly, but it was evident to me that he loved this work because he loved working people, and the people in our area specifically. He had numerous tales from which new delegates, myself included, were able to learn the principles of unionism from the perspective of one of our own: Lessons on unity, community and dignity for all working people. I learned similar lessons from my own former union president the indominable Karen Jennings Lewis, who also passed in 2021. From both Morehead and Jennings Lewis, I learned that relationship-building among working people is the single most important factor in both improving our working conditions. We stand on the shoulders of giants, truly!

