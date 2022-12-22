5 Clinton businesses awarded funds in pitch competition

CLINTON — First National Bank and Trust Co., in partnership with the DeWitt County Development Council, awarded $15,000 to five Clinton businesses on Nov. 17.
The awards were given as part of the REV small business pitch competition, an event that aims to reinvest in local businesses and entrepreneurs.
Pictured from left to right are Glenna Rogers and Sabrina Brough from First National Bank and Trust; Loud Bros Pressure Washing owners Jackson Stephenson and Talon Myers; and Amy Sandage and Lance White from First National Bank and Trust.
PROVIDED PHOTO
This year's winners include Sweet Mae's, $4,450, for startup costs to expand and offer a quality shaved ice product line; Loud Bros Pressure Washing, $4,000, toward the cost of a new commercial grinder to expand their commercial flooring business; Mariah's Mums & more, $2,625, for a sampling and concession trailer called "Taste of the Farm"; Clinton Flower Corner, $2,625, to purchase a laptop to increase sales efficiency and assist with a capital project; and Jake's Candy Spot, $1,300, toward the purchase of technology to more efficiently market and track business sales.
From left to right are Mariah and Greg Anderson from Triple M Farms and Mariah's Mums & More with Lance White from First National Bank & Trust.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Applications were narrowed to have the top five applicants present in-person on Nov. 17.
Pictured from left to right are Marian Brisard, DeWitt County Development Council secretary; Jess McLeary, manager of Clinton Flower Corner; and Lance White of First National Bank & Trust.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Judges for the competition included included Lance White, vice president of ag and business banking, Danielle Decker, branch manager, and Glenna Rogers, universal banker, all of First National Bank and Trust; along with Paul Skowron of Warner Hospital and Health Services; Curt Homan of DeWitt County Development Council; and Marian Brisard with the Clinton Chamber of Commerce.
Pictured from left to right are Lance White of First National Bank & Trust; Marian Brisard, DeWitt County Development Council secretary; and Jake Heinlen of Jake's Candy Spot.
PROVIDED PHOTO
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays
Today's sprawling television landscape has a never-ending supply of new and original offerings from streaming services.
No matter which service reigns supreme, Netflix will always be the progenitor of the online streaming trend. With its vast library of original content, the ubiquitous platform also remains one of the best places to binge-watch during the holidays. Among Netflix's library are some of the
top-rated television shows of all time, joined by recent smash hits including "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "Wednesday." Stacker surveyed IMDb data on all Netflix original series and ranked the top 30 according to IMDb user ratings, with ties broken by votes. To qualify, the series had to have at least 2,500 votes, be distributed on Netflix in the U.S., and be produced and/or exclusively distributed by Netflix for at least one season (e.g., "Arrested Development" is included despite only its latter seasons being produced by Netflix). You may also like: 25 of the most expensive TV series of all time
Blur Studio
#30. Love, Death & Robots
What began as a planned reboot of the 1981 cult classic "Heavy Metal" became this animated anthology series with a similar sensibility. It touches down on various styles and genres over the course of three acclaimed seasons. Directors Tim Miller and David Fincher co-executive produced and also helmed certain episodes, respectively.
Blur Studio
#29. Sex Education
This award-winning British dramedy welcomes viewers to Moordale Secondary School, where eccentric students grapple with their sexual awakenings. Actor Asa Butterfield leads a talented ensemble cast and anchors a number of the main storylines. Its
fourth season is currently in production.
Eleven
#28. Hilda
This animated series adapts a graphic novel of the same name and centers around the 11-year-old title character. After growing up on the edge of the woods, the free-spirited Hilda (Bella Ramsey) takes her adventures into a nearby city. Its blend of magical characters and emotional themes will resonate with viewers of all ages.
Silvergate Media
#27. Chef's Table
This salivating documentary series highlights a different world-class chef in every episode. It offers far more than a glimpse into the cooking methods of each subject, covering personal journeys with food and life. Featured cuisines stand not as simple means of survival but as digestible works of art.
Boardwalk Pictures
#25. The Last Kingdom
This British historical saga culls from a book series and unfolds in the ninth century against a backdrop of perennial conflict. Born a Saxon but raised a Viking, a vengeful warrior (Alexander Dreymon) finds himself torn between two worlds. Its story will reportedly
conclude with an upcoming feature-length film called "Seven Kings Must Die."
Carnival Film & Television
#24. Cobra Kai
The zeitgeist-capturing comedy that few saw coming first aired on YouTube Red before migrating over to Netflix. It picks up decades after the original Karate Kid film series and cleverly reintroduces several major characters. At the same time, a new generation of young fighters squares off in a never-ending battle for dominance.
Counterbalance Entertainment
#23. The Punisher
This action-packed series makes up part of the MCU and functions as a direct spin-off to the hit show "Daredevil."
Jon Bernthal plays the vengeful vigilante who blazes a trail of violence through New York City's criminal underworld. The series was canceled after two seasons as part of a broader programming shake-up at Netflix.
ABC Signature
#22. Ozark
In the vein of shows like "Breaking Bad" comes this violent crime drama about desperate people taking desperate measures. Corrupt financial advisor Martin Byrde (Jason Bateman) moves his family from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks, where he's forced to launder money for a cartel kingpin. A nail-biting struggle for power and survival ensues.
Zero Gravity Management
#21. Formula 1: Drive to Survive
This thrilling documentary series explores the world of Formula 1 racing from every conceivable angle. It goes deep behind the scenes to offer candid portrayals of famous drivers and multi-billion dollar business decisions. Upcoming fifth and sixth seasons have
already been confirmed.
You may also like: Fan campaigns that saved TV shows from cancellation
Box to Box Films
#20. Trailer Park Boys
This beloved mockumentary series premiered on Canada's Showcase Network and moved over to Netflix starting in its eighth season. Set in the Sunnyvale Trailer Park, it follows quirky characters through several hair-brained, criminal schemes. It now comprises a larger franchise, including movies, specials, and spinoffs.
Foley Walkers Studio
#19. Making a Murderer
This epoch-making documentary series re-examines the murder convictions of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey and asks whether justice was truly served. Its explosive revelations and gripping execution helped usher in a new era for the true crime genre. The first season alone was reportedly
13 years in the making.
Synthesis Films
#18. The Haunting of Hill House
- IMDb user rating: 8.6
- On air: 2018
Director Michael Flanagan's "The Haunting of Hill House" is the perfect binge for fans of the horror genre, the jump scare, and family drama.
The adaptation of a 1959 novel by the same name follows the Crains, a family who moves into Hill House to renovate the old mansion but is plagued by paranormal activity. The 10-episode miniseries jumps back and forth between their time in the mansion and their present-day lives, which are haunted by the home's sinister history. The show garnered much acclaim.
Although the storyline of "The Haunting of Hill House" is, for the most part, wrapped up by the final episode, fans can be satiated by Flanagan's next standalone series in the anthology called "The Haunting of Bly Manor." This new series features new characters and a new storyline while retaining the same feel as "Hill House."
FlanaganFilm
#17. Mindhunter
- IMDb user rating: 8.6
- On air: 2017-2019
If you're the kind of person who can fall asleep soundly while watching a true-crime documentary, "Mindhunter" will certainly not disappoint. The psychological thriller, based on the true-crime book "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit," digs into the origination of the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit and the strategy of criminal profiling.
Seasons one and two feature portrayals of serial killers such as Edmund Kemper, Charles Manson, and Wayne Williams.
Denver and Deliliah Productions
#16. Daredevil
- IMDb user rating: 8.6
- On air: 2015-2018
The Netflix series "Daredevil" is based on the Stan Lee Marvel superhero of the same name. The show follows the main character Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer by trade who is based in New York City with a superhero alter ego. "Daredevil," which takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the first in a series of shows leading into a crossover miniseries called "The Defenders."
You may also like: Classic TV quotes that are now part of everyday vocabulary
ABC Signature
#15. The Queen's Gambit
- IMDb user rating: 8.6
- On air: 2020
In this seven-episode period drama set in the 1950s, Anya Taylor-Joy portrays Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy of global renown who suffers from drug and alcohol addiction.
Co-creator Allan Scott purchased the rights to the story, which was originally a novel written by Walter Tevis, from Tevis' widow in 1992 and had sought to adapt it for television ever since. The show won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, and broke several Netflix viewership records.
Flitcraft
#14. Heartstopper
Romance blossoms between teens Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) in this British dramedy with LGBTQ+ themes. It's based on a graphic novel and webcomic series by show creator Alice Oseman. "Heartstopper" holds a
Critic Score of 100% and an Audience Score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.
See-Saw Films
#13. Anne with an E
This Canadian period drama reimagines the seminal 1908 children's novel "Anne of Green Gables." It takes place on Prince Edward Island and follows a young orphan girl (Amybeth McNulty) as she overcomes obstacles big and small. "A darker, sadder, more realistic story about an outsider's will to survive," wrote
critic Chitra Ramaswamy for the Guardian.
Northwood Anne
#12. The Crown
Netflix's foremost prestige drama spends decades in the life of Queen Elizabeth and the royal family. It features lavish production values and top-notch performances by a rotating door of veteran actors. The most recent fifth season examines the crumbling marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
Left Bank Pictures
#11. Arrested Development
- IMDb user rating: 8.7
- On air: 2003-2019
Riches-to-rags sitcom "Arrested Development" had a popular run on the Fox network in the early 2000s before what many fans deemed to be an untimely cancellation after three seasons.
Netflix revived the show in 2013, though conflicting schedules of stars Jason Bateman and Will Arnett forced disjointed filming schedules where characters were isolated. The show returned to its ensemble roots in 2018.
You may also like: 50 best sci-fi shows of all time
Imagine Entertainment
#10. Dark
To the delight of sci-fi lovers everywhere, this gripping German series takes the concept of time travel to a labyrinthian extreme. It uses a small-town mystery involving missing children as the gateway to a shape-shifting journey through the past, present, and future. Watch it without distraction or risk losing the plot altogether.
Netflix
#9. House of Cards
- IMDb user rating: 8.7
- On air: 2013-2018
"House of Cards" is a remake of a BBC series that was based on a novel of the same name. Created by playwright Beau Willimon and produced and directed by David Fincher, the show had Kevin Spacey as the cutthroat House Minority Whip Francis Underwood as he plotted his way to greater power in Washington D.C. with the help of his wife, Claire (Robin Wright).
Spacey was fired from the sixth and final season after a number of sexual misconduct allegations, with Wright's Claire moving into the lead role.
MRC
#8. Stranger Things
- IMDb user rating: 8.7
- On air: 2016-present
Arguably the most pop-culturally significant Netflix original is "Stranger Things," an homage to 1980s fiction and trends by the Duffer brothers. Like "E.T." or a Stephen King story, "Stranger Things" follows a group of children as they encounter mysterious forces in their hometown of Hawkins, Indiana One such force is a telekinetic girl named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who helps the children fight beings from the Upside Down. The show is slated for a fifth and final season.
21 Laps Entertainment
#7. BoJack Horseman
- IMDb user rating: 8.8
- On air: 2014-2020
The adult animated sitcom "BoJack Horseman" got off to a shaky start during its inaugural season but eventually landed on many "best of" lists. The show follows a self-destructive anthropomorphic horse named BoJack (voiced by Will Arnett), a former sitcom star from the '90s on a journey to regain celebrity status and cultural relevance.
The star-studded cast is rounded out by Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, and Aaron Paul.
Tornante Company
#6. Narcos
- IMDb user rating: 8.8
- On air: 2015-2017
Based on the real-life story of drug lord Pablo Escobar, "Narcos" is a Netflix original starring Wagner Moura as Escobar, Boyd Holbrook as DEA agent Steve Murphy, and Pedro Pascal as DEA agent Javier Peña. The third season takes place after the death of Escobar and focuses on Peña's efforts against the Cali Cartel. Instead of a fourth season, the show "reset" into a show titled "Narcos: Mexico" with a different cast and story.
You may also like: Best single-season TV shows
Dynamo
#5. Black Mirror
- IMDb user rating: 8.8
- On air: 2011-2019
Originally on British television, this now-Netflix original show is an anthology series by humorist and writer Charlie Brooker. In a similar style to "The Twilight Zone," each episode provides its own unique narrative and cast of characters, with every story depicting an aspect of society and life twisted by technology in some manner.
Netflix experimented with interactive storytelling with "Bandersnatch," a choose-your-own-adventure "Black Mirror" film.
Zeppotron
#4. When They See Us
- IMDb user rating: 8.9
- On air: 2019
The limited series "When They See Us" was conceptualized and directed by "Selma" director Ava DuVernay and dramatizes the case of the Central Park Five. Five young actors portray the five young men, all people of color, with performers like Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, and Michael K. Williams filling out the rest of the cast. The four-part miniseries was highly praised and helped win an acting Emmy for Jharrel Jerome.
Forward Movement
#3. Arcane
- IMDb user rating: 9.0
- On air: 2021-present
Riot Games is known for, well, gaming. The video game developer and e-sports engine is known for "League of Legends," one of the most played video games in the world. It was only a matter of time before their successes opened up other doors, like an animated TV series. "Arcane" is set in the League of Legends world, but it serves as a prequel to the game, building out origin stories for some of the game's most iconic characters.
Riot Games
#2. The Last Dance
- IMDb user rating: 9.1
- On air: 2020
ESPN proved a commitment to quality when they entered the docuseries arena with "Kings Ransom," the first installment of their now famous 30 for 30 series, in October 2009. And they've never slowed down. Perhaps their greatest achievement yet, which is saying a lot, is "The Last Dance": a 10-part, eight-hour deep dive into the rise of the '90s Chicago Bulls under Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson. It doesn't matter whether you lived through it or have somehow never heard of Michael Jordan. The docuseries is a riveting experience that gets the story straight from the horse's mouth.
ESPN Films
#1. Our Planet
- IMDb user rating: 9.3
- On air: 2019
The production team that made "Planet Earth" and related documentaries directly collaborated with Netflix for "Our Planet," an eight-part series. While the team's other documentaries focused on nature and the environment that animals and plants inhabit, this documentary is fixated on human impact on these environments. This documentary is also narrated by David Attenborough.
You may also like: Famous TV shows that ended in controversy
Silverback Films
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.