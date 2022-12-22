5 Clinton businesses awarded funds in pitch competition

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLINTON — First National Bank and Trust Co., in partnership with the DeWitt County Development Council, awarded $15,000 to five Clinton businesses on Nov. 17.

The awards were given as part of the REV small business pitch competition, an event that aims to reinvest in local businesses and entrepreneurs.

122322-blm-loc-pitchcomp2.jpg

Pictured from left to right are Glenna Rogers and Sabrina Brough from First National Bank and Trust; Loud Bros Pressure Washing owners Jackson Stephenson and Talon Myers; and Amy Sandage and Lance White from First National Bank and Trust.

This year's winners include Sweet Mae's, $4,450, for startup costs to expand and offer a quality shaved ice product line; Loud Bros Pressure Washing, $4,000, toward the cost of a new commercial grinder to expand their commercial flooring business; Mariah's Mums & more, $2,625, for a sampling and concession trailer called "Taste of the Farm"; Clinton Flower Corner, $2,625, to purchase a laptop to increase sales efficiency and assist with a capital project; and Jake's Candy Spot, $1,300, toward the purchase of technology to more efficiently market and track business sales. 

122322-blm-loc-pitchcomp3.jpg

From left to right are Mariah and Greg Anderson from Triple M Farms and Mariah's Mums & More with Lance White from First National Bank & Trust.

Applications were narrowed to have the top five applicants present in-person on Nov. 17.

122322-blm-loc-pitchcomp4.jpg

Pictured from left to right are Marian Brisard, DeWitt County Development Council secretary; Jess McLeary, manager of Clinton Flower Corner; and Lance White of First National Bank & Trust.

Judges for the competition included included Lance White, vice president of ag and business banking, Danielle Decker, branch manager, and Glenna Rogers, universal banker, all of First National Bank and Trust; along with Paul Skowron of Warner Hospital and Health Services; Curt Homan of DeWitt County Development Council; and Marian Brisard with the Clinton Chamber of Commerce.

122322-blm-loc-pitchcomp5.jpg

Pictured from left to right are Lance White of First National Bank & Trust; Marian Brisard, DeWitt County Development Council secretary; and Jake Heinlen of Jake's Candy Spot.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

