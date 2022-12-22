5 Clinton businesses awarded funds in pitch competition

CLINTON — First National Bank and Trust Co., in partnership with the DeWitt County Development Council, awarded $15,000 to five Clinton businesses on Nov. 17.

The awards were given as part of the REV small business pitch competition, an event that aims to reinvest in local businesses and entrepreneurs.

This year's winners include Sweet Mae's, $4,450, for startup costs to expand and offer a quality shaved ice product line; Loud Bros Pressure Washing, $4,000, toward the cost of a new commercial grinder to expand their commercial flooring business; Mariah's Mums & more, $2,625, for a sampling and concession trailer called "Taste of the Farm"; Clinton Flower Corner, $2,625, to purchase a laptop to increase sales efficiency and assist with a capital project; and Jake's Candy Spot, $1,300, toward the purchase of technology to more efficiently market and track business sales.

Applications were narrowed to have the top five applicants present in-person on Nov. 17.

Judges for the competition included included Lance White, vice president of ag and business banking, Danielle Decker, branch manager, and Glenna Rogers, universal banker, all of First National Bank and Trust; along with Paul Skowron of Warner Hospital and Health Services; Curt Homan of DeWitt County Development Council; and Marian Brisard with the Clinton Chamber of Commerce.