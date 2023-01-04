25 years of teacups, tiers and time well spent at the Tea Room in Mackinaw

MACKINAW — The Tea Room At the Depot, 301 N. Main St. in Mackinaw, is this week’s pick for Eats of the Week.

The Tea Room, which opened 25 years ago, is owned by Beth Weigand. She originally leased the restaurant to Vicki Schmidggall and Karen Geiger, who had a catering business, and then to Josh Verkler before she took over operations in 2013.

A Deer Creek native, Wiegand attended school in Mackinaw and previously owned a flower shop in the community. She decided to restore the former train station because she didn’t want to see a historic building go to waste.

“I wanted a reason to bring people together, lunch, shopping; do something special to bring people to Mackinaw,” Wiegand said. “The Tea Room is a beautiful place to see friends and family meet together, make connections, relationships; that’s what is fulfilling for my dream, seeing people together and spending time, making memories.”

The Tea Room is a National Historic Building as it used to be the Mackinaw Illinois Traction System Depot from 1899 to 1953. The old baggage room is now used for dining for the restaurant. Wiegand said they had to keep the original brick exposed and were not able to add on directly to the building.

Though the building sat empty for over 40 years, the Mackinaw Historical Society preserved it while it sat empty and Illinois Power once used it for storage. Wiegand credited the historical society with making it possible for the restaurant to open.

“The food, the presentation, the atmosphere are what make us unique. Customers enjoy the desserts, the excellent lunch menu; it’s a combination of a lot of little things,” Wiegand said. “It feels special with the teacups and the linens. It makes you feel like you can sit back and relax, and enjoy your lunch.”

Popular menu items include the mixed chicken salad, Makenna Rae Panini, coconut cream pie and made-from-scratch cheesecakes. Wiegand’s personal favorites are the coconut cream pie, the gourmet grilled cheese and the house dressing, a sweet garlic vinaigrette. Wiegand said if she could have one thing if would be a pint of the house dressing and that she is in charge of of salad dressing for all family occasions.

Several menu items were named after Verkler’s daughters and grandmother: the Makenna Rae Panini, the Miss Mollie Panini and the Grandma Millie chicken salad.

The menus at the Tea Room are seasonal, though some dishes are offered year-round. Meals are served on tiers, with a salad or starter on the bottom, an entrée in the middle and dessert on top.

“No one goes away hungry,” Wiegand said, noting that the restaurant offers an experience as well as food. “I’m very privileged to have people come from all over. I hope to continue to offer a place where generations can continue to get together. We had more people than ever before this year for dining.”

Wiegand also owns the Garden Gate, a quaint shop offering flowers, gifts and decor in a space connected to the Tea Room, as well as BethAnne, a boutique in a cottage across the street.

Several special events are hosted at the Team Room, including a holiday open house, a spring open house in March and a fall event in September, as well as vignettes that change with the seasons.

The Tea Room offers indoor dining and takeout. Reservations are strongly encouraged.