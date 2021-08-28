20 Under 40, Athena honorees to be recognized Sept. 30

BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph Media received more than 50 nominations this summer for its annual "20 Under 40" program, which recognizes young professionals who excel in their career, are passionate about their community and are making a mark in Central Illinois. The 20 honorees have been selected, and will be recognized in a ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 30.

“This year’s class is an impressive group of men and women who are an asset to their workplace and our community,” said Jonell Kehias, Pantagraph marketing director. “We are proud to showcase these young leaders.”

Profiles of the honorees will be published in the October issue of Limited magazine and they will be recognized at the McLean County Chamber of Commerce Leaders of Distinction Award Ceremony, along with the naming of the Athena Leadership Award winner. The Leaders of Distinction Award Ceremony will be held Thursday, Sept. 30, at The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington. Tickets are $50 and include entry to the cocktail reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres and a hosted bar.

Honorees are Dr. Kate Browne, Illinois Wesleyan University; Jeremy Daniel, Integrity Technology Solutions; Kyle Davis, Candlewood Suites; Kirsten Evans, Coldwell Banker Real Estate; Chad Frankeberger, Farnsworth Group; Jeanne Hamilton, Bloomington Public Library; Jenna Hart, Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Carle Health; Laura Hughs, Bloomington Public School District 87; Grace Irvin, Chestnut Health Systems; Barbara Little, State Farm; Craig McCormick, CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors; Elizabeth Palma, executive assistant for Julie Dobski; Betty Garcia Patino, Rob Dob’s Restaurant and Bar; Stephanie Paxton, Chestnut Health Systems; Brett Petersen, Busey; Brad Ruehrdanz, Bloomington-Normal YMCA; Annie Swanson, Henricksen Commercial Furniture; Brandon Thornton, Bloomington High School, District 87; John Twork, Illinois Wesleyan University; and Andi Whalen, INB, N.A.

Also being honored at the Leaders of Distinction event will be the Athena finalists, individuals who have achieved professional excellence and who give their time and energy to community service and who actively assist others, especially women, in realizing their full leadership potential. These four nominees will also be profiled in the October issue of Limited magazine. Finalists are Aimee Beam, The Baby Fold; Aggie Hedin, SYNERGY HomeCare of Central Illinois; Colleen Kannaday, Carle BroMenn Medical Center & Carle Eureka Hospital;and Kathy Yoder, McLean County Coroner’s Office.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

