Succession planning can be a real thorn in the side of business owners. Should you sell to your partners or employees, an outside buyer, or simply wind down your business when you decide you’ve had enough?

Of course, each situation is different, but business owners face some common factors when determining whether to sell.

Reasons to sell

You may have owned your business for many years but are hoping to retire soon, or maybe you’re experiencing health problems. It could be that you’ve just had enough — your interests have changed, and you’d like to try something new. All of these are valid reasons for change and could signal that it’s time to sell.

For some entrepreneurs, the most exciting part of owning a business occurs during the startup phase — seizing a market opportunity and riding the wave for as long as the business or sector remains hot. Selling a business could provide the funds necessary to invest in something new or to start another business.

Perhaps the industry you’re in is starting to decline, and you expect that regulatory changes, technology changes or environmental changes could make the industry less attractive in the future.

Whatever your reason, selling your business can involve a high degree of complexity, not only from a financial perspective but also from an emotional one.

Things to consider

Here are three things to consider if the time feels right to sell: Are you and your business ready for a sale? Even if you feel personally ready for a sale, your business may have weaknesses you need to shore up to make it more attractive to a prospective buyer.

Do you have the best possible processes in place? Are you having supply chain or customer service problems?

Develop an internal team or hire an external consultant to help you identify and evaluate areas that need to improve.

Think about what’s next for you and your family. After you sign the paperwork and receive your payout, what is your next move? Perhaps you know what you’d like to do next, but if you haven’t discussed it with your significant other, there may be gaps in expectations or understanding.

Getting advice

Consider involving professionals who can help you objectively value and sell your business. Selling a business can have major financial and legal components that are best handled by an expert.

A mergers and acquisitions adviser can help you accurately value your business. A professional broker can bring your ideal prospect to the bargaining table and get the price you deserve.

Since the sale could have a significant impact on your personal financial situation, you should involve your financial adviser to discuss whether the deal structure supports your personal financial needs without causing unanticipated tax consequences.

Although these three considerations are important, they are far from the only ones you’ll face when selling your business. How will your customers or clients react to a sale?

If you have employees, are you being sensitive to their needs and concerns throughout the process, or are you at risk of losing them, placing the sale at risk? Will your employees feel comfortable working with the buyer?

Once you decide to sell, expect things to start moving fast. The more you’ve anticipated the potential impact and planned ahead, the more likely you’ll experience a positive outcome.