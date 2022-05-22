Kingston: Watch for risks in retirement income planning

Retirement income planning’s key objective is to develop sufficient income to effectively provide what is desired for annual consumption, potentially for many years ahead.

We are currently experiencing the effects of “inflation risk” and how it can erode purchasing power, requiring more dollars to purchase the same goods. Over the past 30 years, the cost of many goods has doubled. This raises the concern that the value of your savings and investments may not keep pace with inflation.

In addition to inflation risk, consider the additional following significant risks when completing a retirement income plan.

Market risk

Market risk is the risk of losing a significant amount of money invested in the market. Equities (stocks) are typically needed to reach your retirement objectives and can assist with keeping pace with inflation. However, volatility in portfolio values can contribute to asset depletion when withdrawals from the portfolio are too large and occur at the wrong time.

Sequence of returns

When you begin withdrawing income from investments, average returns are not as important as the order of investment returns. Experiencing negative returns early in retirement, while withdrawing income, can cause early depletion of investment portfolios. Avoid selling securities, to meet income needs, during negative return years.

Liquidity

When unexpected needs arise, this is the risk that your current portfolio provides only limited flexibility. Cash and investment securities that can be liquidated, without penalty and expense, provide the flexibility to meet these needs.

Avoid products with significant surrender charges, keep adequate cash in bank accounts and utilize securities that can be liquidated without penalties.

Taxation

Tax law changes can impact retirement income and resources negatively. Income tax planning is significantly different than simply filing this year’s return. Addressing tax risk when the tax is due is simply too late.

Tax planning is evaluating current income, future income, applying reasonable tax rate assumptions and implementing plans to mitigate tax in the future. For example, consider the benefit of a Roth conversion, paying tax on some IRA assets now and avoiding larger required minimum distributions (RMDs) being taxed at higher rates.

Longevity risk

The risk of outliving your retirement assets is significant. Healthier lifestyles and medical advances are allowing retirees to live longer. Considering a normal retirement age of 65, it is critical to structure your income sources and investment portfolio to potentially accommodate 30 years or more, in retirement.

Health risk

The need to deplete a sizable amount of your assets to pay for medical expenses and long-term care has become significant with the increase in longevity. Statistics tell us that over two-thirds of retirees, age 65 and older, will require long-term care in their lifetime.

Legacy risk

Legacy risk is the risk of not leaving sufficient income and assets to dependents or charitable organizations that you care about. Planning should include providing income continuation for your dependents. Income sources, portfolio construction, and insurance can address this risk.

Please reach out to your financial professional to help assist you in planning for these and other retirement income risks.

This is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized financial advice.

Kevin Kingston, CLU, Chartered Financial Consultant, is managing director and financial adviser at Savant Wealth Management; savantwealth.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0