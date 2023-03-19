Revocable living trusts are a frequently used estate planning document, providing ease of estate settlement and privacy. As the grantor, you create a revocable trust agreement prepared by your attorney.

The most important, often overlooked next steps are “funding” your trust, changing the title of appropriate assets from yourself to the trust, and naming the trust as the primary or contingent beneficiary in accordance with your estate plan.

Retirement accounts

IRAs, 401(k)s, and other types of retirement accounts may be transferred at death, outside of probate, by beneficiary designation. During your lifetime you should not transfer the ownership of these accounts to your revocable trust. Also, in general, unless your trust has appropriate language with respect to retirement accounts, you may not want to name your revocable trust as beneficiary of retirement accounts, because doing so may cause required distributions from your retirement accounts to be accelerated. Thus, also accelerating the income tax on these accounts.

The SECURE Act

The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement (SECURE) Act is causing estate attorneys, financial advisers, and their clients to consider the inclusion of specific language in revocable living trusts to accommodate naming the trust as beneficiary of retirement account assets.

Under the SECURE Act, a surviving spouse beneficiary can still receive distributions over their lifetime. However, the general rule is that most “non-spouse” beneficiaries must receive retirement account distributions within 10 years.

If a trust is not drafted to qualify as a “see-through” trust, retirement account assets may need to be distributed over less than 10 years.

Conduit, accumulation trusts

“See-through trusts” are conduit trusts and accumulation trusts that may be named as a beneficiary of retirement accounts.

Conduit trusts are designed to force out the required minimum distributions (RMDs) to the trust beneficiaries. If the retirement account assets are large, the taxable RMDs and total distributions over the next 10 years to a non-spouse beneficiary could be substantial, but the actual tax will depend on the income tax situation of the recipient beneficiary.

Accumulation trusts provide the trustee with the discretion to pay out the RMDs, that the trust receives, to a non-spouse beneficiary over a 10-year period or to accumulate them in the trust. Accumulating the RMDs in the trust can provide asset protection for non-spouse trust beneficiaries who may be very young such as children and grandchildren. The downside of retaining RMDs in the trust is that they may be taxed at higher (trust) income tax rates.

A trustee of an accumulation trust will typically consider both the tax and non-tax implications of retaining versus distributing RMDs.

Naming account beneficiaries

If you are married, you will likely name your spouse as the direct primary beneficiary of retirement account assets and possibly a revocable living trust as a contingent beneficiary. If you are not married, you may desire to name a revocable living trust as the primary beneficiary.

Consult with your attorney to discuss your tax and non-tax goals and confirm that any trust named as a beneficiary of retirement account assets contains appropriate language based on your objectives.