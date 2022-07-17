Kingston: Registered investment advisors provide services as fiduciaries

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A registered investment advisor is an individual or entity that has registered with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) or with their state’s securities department to act, as a fiduciary, in representing their clients in financial planning and investment management. 

Kevin Kingston

Kingston

As fiduciaries, registered investment advisors are ethically and legally bound to act in their client’s best interests, putting those interests ahead of their own.  Others in the financial services industry, who are not registered investment advisors, are required to meet the less-stringent “suitability standard,” which does not require them to act as a fiduciary. 

Fiduciary registered investment advisors, providing comprehensive wealth management, may include the following services:

Financial planning, estate planning and wealth transfer

Registered investment advisors regularly prepare and monitor their client’s financial plan, identifying financial objectives and life goals. Services provided may include retirement income planning, investment management, insurance advice, cash flow modeling, education funding, Social Security claiming strategies, and Roth IRA conversion analysis. 

A professional advisor will help coordinate planning with legal, tax, and insurance specialists providing regular meetings and reports. They may have in-house attorneys and tax preparers who are available to provide further guidance to help client families preserve, protect, and transfer wealth.

Investment management

Professional registered investment advisors will assist in constructing a diversified portfolio that provides risk-adjusted returns matched to your objectives, determined through the financial planning process. The portfolio should provide broad asset allocation, using market index and mutual funds giving investors exposure to hundreds of equities and fixed-income securities, and providing return transparency. 

Asset allocation and diversification are important tools that advisors can use to manage risk and assist clients in achieving their financial goals.

Rebalancing and tax-aware investing

Professional registered investment advisors use a systematized methodology for rebalancing and tax-loss harvesting client portfolios. When markets are rising or falling, the importance of rebalancing is usually underestimated and overlooked by many investors, exposing them to risk that they did not plan for. While selling assets in classes that are performing well and reinvesting the proceeds in asset classes that are not performing as well may seem counterintuitive, this can be an effective way to achieve favorable outcomes.

Tax-aware investing focuses on the optimal allocation of assets between taxable and tax-advantaged accounts. Strategic placement of assets can potentially add value that compounds annually within portfolios, minimizing income and capital gains taxation.

Retirement income withdrawal strategy

Retirees may find that Social Security and pension income meet their consumption requirements.  If not, they may need to withdraw additional income from their investments. Income taxes may be minimized by withdrawing Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) first, withdrawing from taxable accounts second, and from Roth IRAs last. This strategy may increase the longevity of portfolio assets in addition to potentially minimizing taxes paid through retirement.

Trust services

Some registered investment advisors provide private trust services as part of their comprehensive wealth management.  Supporting client needs, trust services may include acting as current trustee or, successor trustee of their client’s trust accounts, trust administration, and estate administration.  Working with your professional advisors, a registered investment advisor can assist you with navigating the complexity of the financial, legal, and tax landscape.

Kevin Kingston, CLU, Chartered Financial Consultant, is managing director and financial adviser at Savant Wealth Management; savantwealth.com

