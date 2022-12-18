Kingston: Registered investment advisers offer array of services

We are frequently asked about the services that registered investment advisers (RIAs) provide. Registered investment advisers are registered with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and act as a fiduciary in representing their clients in financial planning and investment management.

As fiduciaries, they are ethically and legally bound to act in their client’s best interests, putting the client’s interests ahead of their own. Others in the financial services industry who are not registered investment advisers are required to meet a less-stringent “suitability standard,” which does not require them to act as a fiduciary.

Comprehensive financial, estate and wealth transfer planning

Registered investment advisers regularly prepare and monitor their client’s financial and estate plans, identifying and focusing on helping them meet their financial objectives and life goals. Services may include retirement-income planning, investment management, cash-flow modeling, Social Security claiming strategies, Roth conversion analysis, insurance advice, and estate and wealth transfer planning.

Professional financial advisers coordinate client plans with their legal, tax and insurance specialists by holding regular meetings and providing reports. Some RIA firms, including Savant, have in-house attorneys and tax professionals who provide guidance to assist families in preserving, protecting and transferring wealth.

Investment management

Investment management teams at RIA firms construct diversified portfolios that are tied to client objectives. Investment management should provide broad asset allocation, using market indexes and mutual funds to give clients exposure to equity and fixed-income securities, and alternatives that provide return and expense transparency.

Rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting and tax-aware investing

Registered investment advisers may use a systematized methodology for rebalancing and tax-loss harvesting client portfolios.

As markets rise or fall, the importance of rebalancing is usually underestimated by many investors, exposing them to risk they did not plan for. While selling assets in classes that are performing well and reinvesting the proceeds in asset classes that are underperforming may seem counterintuitive, it is the most effective way to help achieve favorable outcomes.

Some RIA firms implement tax-aware strategies, focused on the optimal allocation of assets between taxable and tax-advantaged accounts and minimizing income tax and capital gains taxation.

Retirement income withdrawal strategies

With consideration of all income sources available to clients, withdrawal strategies should be developed to minimize income taxes when withdrawing from qualified retirement accounts, taxable accounts and Roth IRAs. This strategy may increase the longevity of portfolio assets in addition to minimizing taxes paid through retirement.

Tax advice and preparation

RIA firms may have in-house tax professionals who can uncover and identify tax opportunities for you and your business to consider, not only just during tax season but also throughout the year.

Family office and trust services

Registered investment advisers may provide a comprehensive approach to help manage the multifaceted needs of high-net-worth families, including private trust services. Supporting client needs, trust services may include acting as a current trustee, successor trustee, trust administration and estate administration.

When working with a client’s personal legal advisers and in-house attorneys, tax professionals assist advisers with navigating the complexities of the financial, legal, and tax landscape.

This is intended for educational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized financial or investment advice.