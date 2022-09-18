Kingston: Managing finances as you age

Research indicates that cognitive decline is not common in healthy individuals under the age of 60, becoming much more common, as we age. With almost 10,000 Americans reaching age 65 each day and at least 5 million Americans living with dementia, cognitive decline has broad implications for managing one’s finances.

Experts say that cognitive decline is not necessarily a sign of dementia. However, taking steps to slow cognitive decline and being aware of how it affects financial decision-making is important. According to the Stanford Center on Longevity, problems with financial decision-making can appear many years prior to a dementia diagnosis.

Power of attorney

The 2020 Understanding America Study revealed that only 39% of Americans aged 60 and above have a Power of Attorney (POA) that legally names someone to manage their financial affairs if they can no longer handle it themselves.

Every adult should have a POA for property and healthcare, regardless of the size of their estate, granting their agent the power to handle their finances and make medical decisions, during the grantor of the power’s lifetime.

The Illinois Power of Attorney Act provides a heightened standard of care that the agent owes to the principal when acting on their behalf. A POA makes sure that financial decisions regarding your property are made for you if you are too ill or injured to make decisions for yourself.

You can determine what powers to give your agent. However, keep in mind that making the powers too restrictive may defeat the purpose of the POA.

You must be mentally competent to create a POA. Therefore, do not delay this decision by thinking that you will create a POA when an illness or injury requires that you do.

Meeting with advisers

Meeting with your financial adviser, estate planning attorney, and tax preparer collectively, can help provide coordinated planning, assists you in making informed decisions, and may allow them to observe cognitive decline, should it occur.

Your advisers can assist you in making informed decisions and, along with your family members, may recognize any changes in your decision-making abilities.

Include family, POA

Including your family members and your POA in meetings with your professional advisers is a valuable first step toward providing them with education regarding your objectives and better equipping them to manage your assets, in the event of your incapacity.