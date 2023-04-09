Following the recent failure of several banks, depositors are understandably asking if their accounts are secure. Although it is unlikely that we will experience anything close to the over 400 U.S. bank failures during the 2008 credit crisis, it is important to understand how FDIC and SIPC work.

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was established in 1933, after the 1929 “stock market crash” and the Great Depression when almost 10,000 banks ceased operations. At that time, banks literally maintained customer deposits in cash and when a “run” on the bank occurred they simply did not have enough cash to meet demand, i.e., a scene from the movie “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

As part of the Banking Act of 1933, the objective of creating the FDIC was to provide confidence that bank deposits were secure.

FDIC insurance limits

The insurance amount of a qualified bank account is $250,000 per individual depositor, per ownership category, per FDIC-insured institution.

For example, if you have an individual account at ABC Bank, it is insured up to $250,000. In addition, if you have a joint account with your spouse at ABC Bank of $500,000, each of you has an additional $250,000 of FDIC protection for this account. Separately, you have an individual account at XYZ Bank, it is insured for an additional $250,000.

Also, FDIC-insured bank accounts with ownership titled to a revocable living trust, if appropriately established, are FDIC insured for $250,000 per beneficiary of the trust. FDIC categorizes payable on death (POD) accounts as revocable trust accounts and the individuals that you name would qualify for $250,000 of coverage.

When a bank is taken over by the FDIC, depositors will have their funds returned, up to the FDIC limits almost immediately. They may have to wait until the FDIC sells bank assets to receive assets in excess of the FDIC insurance limits.

Securities Investor Protection Corporation

In 1970, the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) was created to oversee the liquidation of broker-dealers who experience financial difficulty, become insolvent, or have customer assets missing with the objective of returning customer investment accounts to them, as quickly as possible.

All broker-dealers registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and most National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) are SIPC members. SIPC covers investment securities including stocks, bonds, treasuries, certificates of deposit, and money market mutual funds.

SIPC insurance limits

SIPC provides coverage of $500,000 per account, including $250,000 for assets held in cash.

SIPC refers to each type of account that you own as “separate capacities” and provides the account limits for each account that you own, in your “separate capacities,” including individual accounts, joint accounts, IRAs, Roth IRAs, revocable trust accounts, executor held accounts, accounts held by a legal guardian and corporate accounts. Hence, your individual account, IRA and Roth IRA each have a $500,000 limit.

In an SIPC customer proceeding, the account will first receive a pro-rata share of all client assets recovered. Then, additionally, will receive up to the SIPC limits to make up any difference.

Excess insurance protection

Some SIPC member custodians provide additional Insurance protection above the SIPC limits of coverage. Excess Insurance through these sources becomes payable when the SIPC limits are exhausted.