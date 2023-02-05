Evidence-based investing (EBI) is a decision-making framework for evaluating the related topics confronting today’s investor and challenging the wisdom of conventional investment advice. EBI offers a way to navigate the investment landscape in a systematic, analytical, and scientific manner; all with the goal of maximizing risk-adjusted after-tax returns for investors.

Scientific progress is evident in virtually every aspect of our lives. The magnitude of change over the last few decades is overwhelming in every way except one — the way most people make their investment decisions.

Science and the field of medicine have deeply benefited from an evidence-based point of view to solve problems and answer difficult questions.

As compared to more conventional investment approaches that are commonly driven by emotion, instant satisfaction, and market timing, the Evidence-Based Investing approach relies on wisdom, facts, data, and time spent in the market.

EBI is designed to help answer investment questions in an orderly, analytical, and scientific manner via a four-step process.

Step 1: Challenge conventional wisdom

Conventional investment wisdom tries to answer questions that cannot be validated. There are countless unverifiable questions and statements that dominate investment news daily, so EBI uncovers the right questions to ask.

Step 2: Ask meaningful questions

These are questions that are tailored to the individual investor and have answers that can be proven or disproven with reference to evidence. This requires the collective knowledge of an experienced investment team.

Step 3: Apply the evidence

Once the right questions have been asked, evidence can be applied to solve problems that integrate both the advisor’s perspective and the individual investor’s personal values and goals.

Step 4: Monitor for Effectiveness

The final step in EBI is evaluating the effectiveness and efficiency of the process. This involves closely analyzing portfolio performance (after all costs) and revisiting the investor’s goals and values.

We believe that robust investment oversight can potentially help enhance investment results by reducing needless risk. A skilled investment team can oversee all investment-related activity of your portfolio including the process, asset allocation, investment selection, ongoing due diligence, and implementation.

The investment environment is constantly changing, which is why we believe leveraging a formal investment team and process is more important than ever.

