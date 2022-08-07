Kingston: Disability insurance protects income for you, your family

According to a recent study by LIMRA and Life Happens, one in 10 Americans would feel a financial hardship within a week of losing their job to disability.

An illness or an accident can result in a long-term disability at any age, young or old, and your ability to earn income may be your most valuable asset. The risk of disability during your working years is much greater than most Americans realize, with 90% of disabilities caused by illness, according to the Council for Disability Awareness.

While the probability of death during your working years is less than the probability of disability, your family will likely experience financial difficulty from the loss of your income. A recent Harris Poll indicates that less than 50% of Americans own life insurance.

If you were disabled or your death occurred, how long will your savings last you and your family? Do you or your family have a mortgage and other debt that will need to be paid?

Income continuation for you

Disability income insurance, as the name implies, ensures that your income will continue if you are sick or injured. While health insurance may pay most of your medical bills, it will not provide income.

Many types of injuries can cause disability, with back injuries among the most frequent causes. Heart attacks, diabetes and cancer are among the highest percentage of disability claims.

The Social Security Administration states that approximately two-thirds of private-sector employees do not have any coverage. Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is difficult to qualify for and provides a modest amount of income, just above the poverty level.

Even if your employer provides short-term disability insurance, that typically only lasts up to 26 weeks, prior to benefits ceasing. If you do not have disability income insurance through your employer, seek coverage through your professional associations or from a private insurer.

Coverage should provide income in the event of both accident and illness, begin within 90 days of disability, and provide 60% of your salary. Because the premiums are paid with after-tax dollars, the benefits would be tax-free.

Income continuation for your family

Without substantial other assets, life insurance plays a critical role in allowing dependent family members to meet their income needs and eliminate debt after the loss of a working parent or spouse.

While term life insurance typically expires at the end of a period of years, various forms of cash value life insurance, including variable life, universal life, and whole life usually remain in force for a longer time.

Group term life insurance, offered by many employers, may provide inexpensive coverage. However, this coverage usually provides limited benefit amounts and is forfeited when changing jobs.

The loss of your income due to disability or death could be devastating to you and your dependents. Comprehensive financial planning includes income protection planning to protect you, your family, and your assets. A professional financial adviser can potentially provide valuable advice regarding the need for purchasing personal disability income and life insurance.