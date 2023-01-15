Kingston: Are Medicare benefits secure?

Comparable to their concerns about Social Security benefits, Americans have concerns regarding the viability of the plan to support Medicare benefits. Medicare is the federal health insurance program for those age 65 and older and others who are younger with disabilities.

The program began in 1965 as a plan to provide seniors with affordable healthcare coverage. Medicare’s trust funds are financed by payroll taxes, income taxes on Social Security benefits, Medicare premiums, and general tax revenue. For comparison, Social Security benefits are mostly financed by payroll taxes.

The Medicare and Medicaid Act

Also known as The Social Security Amendments of 1965, The Medicare and Medicaid Act was signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson. The program is now administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

It is funded, in part, by the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) tax. Employees pay 1.45% tax on their income and employers pay an additional tax of 1.45% on an employee’s income.

Plus, employees pay an additional Medicare tax of 0.9% on their earnings over $200,000 for an individual and over $250,000 for joint filers. The additional Medicare tax, provided for by the Affordable Care Act (ACA), became effective in 2013 and funds the provisions of the ACA.

Additional funding for benefits comes from premiums paid by Medicare participants, general tax revenues, and taxes on Social Security benefits.

Medicare trust funds

The Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund, also known as Medicare Part A, pays for inpatient hospital services, hospice care, skilled nursing facility stays, and home health services following hospital stays for Medicare participants. The Supplementary Medical Insurance (SMI) Trust Fund, known as Medicare Part B and Part D helps pay for physician visits, outpatient hospital services, and prescription drug benefits.

Spending by the HI Trust Fund is predicted to increase at a faster pace than taxes collected from current workers, mostly due to the large population of baby boomers becoming benefit eligible and the rising costs of health care.

The latest report from the trustees indicates that the HI Trust Fund will be depleted, becoming insolvent in 2028 without action being taken to restore it. Conversely, the U.S. Treasury is required to make up for any shortfall in the SMI Trust Fund, Medicare Part B and Part D, and therefore, it cannot become insolvent.

Premiums for Part B were increased in 2022 and are being reduced in 2023.

Potential solutions

The trustees estimate that increasing payroll tax from 2.9% to 3.6% would keep the HI Trust Fund, Medicare Part A, solvent for the next 75 years. Otherwise, the program’s spending needs to be reduced immediately by 15%.

If the HI Trust Fund is allowed to be depleted, becoming insolvent, the trustees estimate that there will be sufficient annual income to only pay 90% of Part A claims.

For now, Medicare benefits are secure. Yet, Congress will need to take action to secure this important program for the long term, most likely by increasing payroll taxes.