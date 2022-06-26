Kingston: Americans benefit from financial, plans, don't have them

Statistics indicate that 60 percent of Americans do not have a will or revocable living trust. Although, up to 80 percent of those age 72 or older do have these documents in place.

In a recent Harris Poll study, almost 60 percent of Americans believe that their financial planning efforts need improvement and 35 percent have done nothing to plan for their financial future.

Almost 70 percent of Americans consider themselves savers. Yet, over 50 percent have debt that equals or exceeds their savings.

Charles Schwab’s Modern Wealth Index Survey indicates that as few as 25 percent of Americans have a written financial plan.

In these same studies, those surveyed acknowledge the benefits to themselves and their heirs from these plans. Why does such a high percentage of the population go without estate and financial plans?

Lack of Motivation

Of those surveyed who didn’t have an estate plan, the top reasons stated for not having one were they “had not gotten around to it” and they “do not have enough assets to leave to anyone.”

Many people believe that financial planning is only for the wealthy and something to be completed as they approach retirement. Some indicate that they do not want to think about their death, even knowing that it can happen at any time.

Others indicated they don’t think they have enough assets to warrant an estate plan.

This is unfortunate because almost every American can benefit from having an estate and financial plan. Whether you believe you don’t have enough assets, believe drafting a plan is too expensive, or that planning is too complicated, the longer you wait the harder it becomes to work toward success.

Successful Outcomes

Developing a financial and retirement-income plan at the start of your working career and focusing on creating and preserving assets can dramatically impact your financial future.

Schwab’s Wealth Index reveals that a written financial plan can lead to better daily money behaviors. Those who engage in planning are more likely to be regular savers and effectively manage their debt.

When it comes to investing behavior, planners are more likely to stay engaged with their investments and have confidence that they will reach their goals.

Completing estate planning documents benefits your heirs through efficient distribution of your assets and minimizing expenses.

Engage

Start by thinking about your estate and financial planning objectives and commit your thoughts to paper. Consider contacting a financial adviser and let them guide you through the steps to complete your plans.

A professional financial adviser will work with your estate planning attorney to coordinate all aspects of your financial plan with your estate plan. Schedule an annual review to make any changes and revisions that will likely be needed. As translated from Wolfgang von Goethe, “Only begin and the mind becomes heated. Only begin and the task will be completed.”

Kevin Kingston, CLU, Chartered Financial Consultant, is managing director and financial adviser at Savant Wealth Management; savantwealth.com

