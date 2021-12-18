KAREN BUSSONE: Resolve to serve your customers

As your calendar app flips over to 2022 (grin), you may be thinking about resolutions for a better business approach in the new year.

At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC), we are encouraging clients, with both retail and business-to business enterprises, to ask themselves to do some soul searching about their service to their customers. What’s it like to do business with your company/organization?

Despite all the changes to the overall business landscape that have occurred over the past couple of years, it remains a fact that customers are of paramount importance to our success. You should be putting them and their experiences at the center of everything you do. Here’s a couple of things for you to consider implementing or improving:

Make it personal. Since March of 2020, we have all suffered from isolation and reliance on a cold interaction with technology. Most people are craving a human, personal approach and that provides us with an opportunity to reap the benefits when we “reach out and touch” our patrons. You can use social media to engage with customers and ascertain their needs, then be sure your communication across all marketing channels sympathizes with and addresses those wishes and concerns. Always respond to questions and feedback courteously and promptly.

If you have a storefront and interact with customers face-to-face, make customer (and employee) safety your top priority, incorporating all of the new challenges and everything we’ve learned as a result of the pandemic. For example, provide hand sanitizer stations and encourage employees to wear masks. You can further set customers’ minds at ease by using signage to encourage social distancing and promote the availability of contactless service and payment options.

Make your website user-friendly and seamless. (Well, first of all, if you still don’t have a website, you literally don’t exist to the majority of potential customers.) Look at your site through the eyes of a complete stranger and neophyte. Is all of your information up to date? Is everything easy to find and navigate? What about payment, pickup, and delivery options? Remember, you exist to serve these people.

Adopt a digital process to handle online sales transactions. Major purchases and expenditures, in particular, can fall apart if the customer can’t make an online payment using their preferred payment method. It’s also a really good idea to have some sort of cyber-security expert ensure that your process is confidential, and all data is secure.

Please contact SBDC for more ideas about customer service (www.mcleancosbdc.org). All of us at SBDC wish you a happy, healthy, and profitable new year.

Karen Bussone is director of the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County, based at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0