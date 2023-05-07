Many people aren't prepared for retirement because they don't know what to do — and it stresses them out.

Regardless of how old you are, how much money you make, or when you plan to retire, the chances are you’re experiencing at least a little stress about saving for retirement. It’s a concern many young people avoid altogether, but as you grow older, it becomes harder to ignore.

According to a recent study from GOBankingRates, approximately one in three Americans have no retirement savings whatsoever, and for those ages 35 to 44 and 55 to 64, 37 percent have $10,000 or less put away. Since most people need substantially more than that to retire comfortably, it’s understandable that many are currently stressed.

Let’s take a look at the causes of those stressors, and what you can do — right now — to help alleviate your own burden.

Many people simply don’t know what to do to start saving for retirement … and that lack of knowledge leads to anxiety whenever the subject arises.

Not knowing what to do. “Retirement saving” is an enormous category, with dozens, if not hundreds, of possible options. Tax strategies, retirement accounts, investment vehicles, and investment markets are all possibilities, and these aren’t topics that are usually covered in school, unfortunately. Many individuals simply don’t know what to do to start saving for retirement … and that lack of knowledge can lead to anxiety.

Insecurities about investment knowledge. Many people know, inherently, that long-term investments are the best way to build wealth and achieve financial stability, but they don’t feel comfortable making those investments because they don’t trust their knowledge. According to a study from Allianz Life, almost 2 in 3 Americans prefer to have their money in cash rather than endure market swings because they feel they don’t know enough about it.

Limited resources. Some people are stressed because they simply don’t earn enough money to save for retirement. About 60 percent of American families live paycheck to paycheck, so this is a major source of stress.

Emergency savings and unexpected developments. Planning to save $500 a month for retirement seems like a reasonable idea, but what happens when your car breaks down? Or your child needs emergency medical care? The thought of having money tied up for retirement can be another source of stress.

There’s no quick strategy to build sufficient funds for retirement, nor is there any immediate way to relieve retirement-related stress. But there are a handful of things you can do — all of which take only a few minutes — to reduce some of your stress, at least temporarily:

1. Gather more information on investment planning. Go online and find some introductory content about how to start an investment program. There are a number of sources including videos and podcasts that offer information about investing in plain English. If one source doesn’t make sense to you, move to another. You’ll learn something new, and you’ll have a new bookmark you can consult for future financial questions.

2. Run an audit. Do you know how much you have saved for retirement right now? Does it create anxiety to recognize that you don’t know? Now is your chance to figure it out. Take 10 minutes to check your main accounts, including your 401(k) and any other financial accounts you have, and calculate how much you’ve saved. If the total seems low, you’ll at least know how low, and that will give you the impetus to plan your next steps.

3. Schedule time to talk to a financial professional. If you’re completely new to the investment game, you might want to speak to an investment advisor. A few hours with an advisor can help give you the foundation you need to make better decisions moving forward.

4. Sketch out a budget. Finally, take a few moments to sketch out your current budget, including how much you’d like to save for retirement. There are a number of apps that will help you do this. A budget outline will give you the vision and structure you need to start making meaningful changes in your life.

These strategies alone won’t be sufficient to set you up for a comfortable retirement, but they can help you establish a mental and emotional foundation to think more seriously about what you want to do for retirement.

From there, saving and investing strategies will become more familiar and build a financial model that will help you to retire comfortably.

Source: LendingClub Bank: 19th edition of the Reality Check: Paycheck-to-paycheck research series.