Americans nearing retirement know the advice all too well: When it comes to Social Security, good things come to those who wait. And those who can’t wait? Their benefits get slashed.

Those reduced benefits can add up. If you take Social Security before full retirement age, you should expect a 30% reduction in monthly benefits, according to government guidelines.

Yet a recent Gallop poll of Americans indicates many take the exit ramp sooner. It found the average retirement age was 62. That may be related to the fact that 62 is the youngest age you can claim your government benefits. But even knowing they could see a 30% reduction in their monthly checks, these retirees aren’t necessarily making a grave error. There are some solid reasons to start taking benefits as soon as you can.

Health status

Health issues rank high on the list of concerns cited by those in the Gallup poll. Respondents were particularly concerned they could face being disabled, needing unexpected surgery or receiving a serious diagnosis.

While you could enjoy an early retirement and your health remains robust, remember that Medicare benefits don’t kick in until you reach age 65.

The thing about unexpected health emergencies is that they’re unexpected. And they can be costly. Having a regular stream of income can mean the difference between being able to manage anything that pops up and having to go into debt to cover the bills.

Debt

Debt doesn’t discriminate based on age. According to the Federal Reserve, Americans racked up $18.6 trillion in debt during the first few months of 2022. Of that, those between ages 55 and 64 had an average debt load of $97,290.

Why carry your debt on a high-interest credit card if you have government cash available?

In a perfect world, you’d pay off your debt before retirement, but if Social Security can help wipe out stubborn credit card balances, that’s a good solution too.

And if you’re still worried about cash flow becoming too tight, you can keep working and still receive benefits — but only if you’ve reached full retirement age, around 66 or 67.

Your partner earns enough to support your household

If your spouse claims full Social Security benefits at retirement age, you are entitled to claim 50% of their benefits.

First, take a hard look at what you earn. If 50% of your spousal income is more than 100% of your income, you might as well go ahead and just retire to live out those Golden Years dreams.

Bottom line: Easing does it

Americans who wait until they reach the full retirement age likely enjoy a favorable Social Security scenario. But if you’re ready to pull back professionally, a good compromise might be easing into retirement to enjoy your good health, even as you manage debts within your means.