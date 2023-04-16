Money is an emotional topic — that’s why many families aren’t comfortable sharing financial information with each other. However, it’s never too early to start talking to your parents about money. That’s because failing to understand their finances could have unpleasant — maybe even dire — consequences down the road.

Here are a few tips to get you started:

Start talking with your parents about their future plans while they’re still healthy. Unfortunately, waiting until a problem surfaces places you in crisis mode. It’s easier to start when people are feeling relaxed and in a good mood.

Don’t have a money conversation during the holidays. Holidays can be stressful on their own, so wait until a calmer time. If that’s the only time you’ll be face to face, wait until after any festivities are finished.

Ask about your parents’ estate plan. If your parents are touchy about a money discussion, ask if they have an estate plan to protect them if they have medical issues in the future. You can let them know if you are willing and able to serve as their power of attorney. This may provide an opportunity to ease into other aspects of their future plans.

Encourage your parents to get a second opinion. Instead of asking specific questions about their finances, you could encourage them to seek a courtesy second opinion from a financial adviser. This would allow your parents to maintain their privacy but could also provide you with some peace of mind.

If your efforts don’t work the first time, keep trying. You may feel discouraged if your parents quickly change the subject or tell you not to worry about it. Simply reassure them that you would like to help carry out their wishes and want to understand the best way to help.

Ultimately, you may wind up having several mini conversations about different aspects of your parents’ situation, including their health care plans and estate plans. Whenever they do discuss their wishes with you, however, be sure to take notes so you can remember it accurately.