John Ruedi: Financial lessons learned early in life pay off

Editor's note: This column first appeared in The Pantagraph on Nov. 22, 2020.

How many times have we heard that the sooner you start saving, the better it will be for your future? People who are unable to save early often wish that they had. They share their experiences that doing so would have helped them avoid mounting credit card debt, as well as help them be wiser with regard to expenses.

I want to share with you a few imperative money lessons. These would be largely helpful for those young adults who will now be on their own.

Keep a check and control over credit card expenses

It is easy to believe that a credit or debit card is some sort of magical way to pay for everything with a quick insertion of a chip into a machine. However, before piling up things with this wonder card, you must actually decide whether you need what you are buying before you commit to the transaction.

The sooner you come back to reality and realize that nothing comes for free, the easier it will be to hold onto more of your disposable income.

Never make a comparison

Commonly known as “keeping up with the Joneses,” comparing your lifestyle and spending habits to your friends and associates is never the smartest thing to do. Rather than comparing, your focus should be on setting your own goals and, more importantly, live up to them. Many times, comparing yourself to others can lead to peer pressure.

Peer pressure usually leads to not-so-smart money decisions like buying the newest cellphone, accessories or extravagant vacations. Be patient. There will be opportunities down the road.

Best time to begin saving is now

Saving may sound like a painful process, and we often tend to delay it. However, procrastinating to save will be more painful in the long run. In place of squandering any of your excess cash at month's end, think about putting the same aside. Products like IRA and 401(k) plans are designed for the purpose of helping you accumulate needed funds for retirement.

Invest in yourself

The best time to enhance your knowledge levels is when you are young. In addition to your job, invest some time for taking professional courses or earning a master's or doctoral degree. Oftentimes companies are willing to help with that investment. This is something that will truly bear results down the road.

Be prepared for life’s big changes

People in their 20s and 30s are in the decades where everyone’s life will be experiencing the most significant changes. This may include getting married, starting a family and/or purchasing a new home. Therefore, it is important to think over these aspects of life while planning your finances.

Live basic and free yourself from debts

There is no harm in living a basic and economical lifestyle. Being conscious of your expenditures is never a bad idea.

It is impossible to survive for the first couple of decades of life without any kind of debt. As expenses are inevitable, part of survival is the option to borrow money.

Low interest mortgages and car loans are often a necessity, and are usually considered acceptable debt. Avoiding high interest credit card debts and fees will go a long way to ensuring your financial freedom.

The early decades are not often easy but with proper planning can be very rewarding. Becoming a well-disciplined investor will enhance the possibilities of enjoying life and relaxing in the future.