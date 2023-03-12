Whether the markets are up or down, it can be tempting to buy or sell to try to improve your position. Will it be the right move? Before you take action, learn about these common investing mistakes:
No. 1: taking action
Listening to news headlines may tempt you to take action. But staying in your seat may prevent you from making a mistake during a period of increased volatility. Historically, U.S. equity returns have been positive following sudden market downturns, according to Dimensional Fund Advisors. Staying in your seat may help position you to capture the recovery.
No. 2: timing the market
Market timing means trying to predict when the market will have a positive or negative return in the near future. Most often, investors are unable to determine the perfect time to sell or buy and may lose money in the process. You are better off focusing on your long-term goals and contributing to your portfolio than attempting in vain to time the market.
No. 3: chasing past performance
You’ve likely read this phrase in an investment brochure: “Past performance is no guarantee of future results.” That’s because past performance offers little insight into a fund’s future returns. Choosing to invest in a fund based on its past performance could actually hurt your portfolio because it is common for the best to become worse.
No, 4: failing to manage emotions
Emotional investing can be very risky and may not align with your long-term goals. Reacting to the headlines is an example of recency bias, which involves being influenced by recent news events or experiences.
No. 5: putting all your eggs in one basket
While it may be tempting to focus your investments in U.S. stocks, particularly following a period of relatively strong performance, doing so could keep you from achieving your investment goals. According to Dimensional Fund Advisors, about 40% of the global opportunity set in stocks lies outside the U.S., so failing to invest globally potentially restricts your ability to capture higher expected returns.
A financial adviser can help
I believe one way to help increase your odds of avoiding investment mistakes is to work with a competent, ethical financial adviser who will place your interests first. Your financial adviser can help you design an investment strategy that will help you move closer to achieving your goals and work with you to ensure you’re still on track — in good times and bad.
Source: Dimensional Fund Investors: Global Diversification Can Make a World of Difference Savant Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Adviser. You should not assume that any discussion or information provided serves as the receipt of, or as a substitute for, personalized investment advice from Savant. Please consult your investment and financial professional(s) regarding your unique situation.
Photos: 20 more B-N restaurants we miss
Beningo's
After 46 years on Bloomington's west side, Beningo's Restaurant closed in August 2016 when owners Denny and Janet Whitworth retired. The location is now Crawford's Corner Pub.
Karen Hansen
Crazy Planet Kitchen
Downtown Bloomington's Crazy Planet Kitchen, a casual gourmet eatery with an eclectic menu, opened in 2000 and closed in 2006. Today, the space is home to Reality Bites.
Bec's Far East Texas Grill
Bec's Far East Texas Grill opened in 1992 in what was then downtown Normal and closed four years later after business declined. A downtown Bloomington outpost, which had been open less than two months, closed about the same time.
Piccolo Piccolo
The popular Italian restaurant in The Parkway shopping center in Bloomington opened in 1991 and closed four years later when owner Richard Kurtz opened Richard's in downtown Bloomington.
Divino, The Fishmarket
Two other eateries started by Richard Kurtz, Bloomington's Divino and The Fishmarket Bar & Grill, opened in 1998 and 1999, respectively, and closed in 2001. The site, 400 N. Veterans Parkway, later became Valentino's.
Karen Hansen
Carlos O'Kelly's
Carlos O'Kellys closed its Bloomington eatery in 2014 after 18 years in business. The site is now being developed into
The Burger Joint and an Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store.
KAREN HANSEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Sonoma Cucina
The Brandtville eatery known for its wood-fired pizza opened in 1994 and closed six years later after struggling with dinner business. It was replaced by
Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que.
Chi Chi's
The Mexican restaurant opened in 1987 in Bloomington's Lakewood Plaza and closed 11 years later. It was replaced by
Shell's Seafood Restaurant.
Ground Round
The Ground Round, at 502 IAA Drive, closed in 1996 after 17 years in Bloomington.
Gracious Affairs
Gracious Affairs restaurant and catering business, 1328 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 1998 after nearly 10 years at that location. The closing was a result of a decision by the building's owner, Peoria-based Cohen Furniture Co., to renovate the structure for office space.
Kip's Family Restaurant
Kip's Family Restaurant General Manager Steve Kiper stood at a phone stand outside the longtime Bloomington eatery, 805 Morrissey Drive, shortly before its closure in 2003. It had been open 32 years.
Karen Hansen
Double Nickel Drive-In
The Double Nickel Drive-In, with seating for 54 and a 1950s theme, opened in 1988 at the northwest corner of U.S., 150 and Veterans Parkway. It closed in 1997and today the location is a Starbucks.
Hayashi
Hayashi opened at 7 Currency Drive, Bloomington, in 2005. The Japanese restaurant moved to Normal in 2012 and closed the following year.
Karen Hansen
Pumpernickel's Deli
Pumpernickel's Deli and Eatery opened in downtown Bloomington in 2004 and closed the following year. The site is now Scout's Downtown Cafe.
Karen Hansen
Aleta Jane's Cafe
After 14 years in business, Aleta Jane Nord closed her restaurant, Aleta Jane's Cafe, 803 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington, in 2016.
Karen Hansen
Le Peep
A popular spot for breakfast, Le Peep Restaurant, 909 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, opened in 2002 and closed in 2009.
Karen Hansen
Tuxedo Junction
The popular Bloomington restaurant, in the Eastland Commons shopping center, closed in 1995 after nearly a decade in business. The 130-seat eatery specialized in seafood and was located south of what was then Cub Foods.
Tien Tsin
Bloomington's Tien Tsin restaurant, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2004 after 28 years in business. The eatery specialized in
Mandarin, Szechwan and Hunan dishes.
Susie's Cafe
The downtown Bloomington diner, run by Susie King, closed in 1997 after more than 40 years in business.
Henry Wellington
Henry Wellington, a Brandtville eatery, opened in 1997 and closed two years later. It was replaced by Jerry's Grille.
The retirees are alright: 60% say they're doing OK, but financial concerns remain
Planning for retirement can go a long way in building a healthy nest egg—not to mention calming worries about struggling financially during our golden years. So how well have retired Americans fared with planning for their financial health?
To find out,
Guideline compiled statistics to show the financial health of retirees, using data from the Federal Reserve and Social Security Administration.
The good news is that data from the Fed shows 60% of retired Americans are satisfied with their quality of life, and 81% said they were "
at least doing okay" with finances—though some still worried about the cost of living. The report found that unmarried retirees and those with disabilities were the most likely to report concerns about their financial well-being, and these groups reported lower levels of financial health. Financial well-being also isn't across the board: 9% of people over 65 live in poverty.
To get a better snapshot of American retirees, it's important to understand the population we're talking about. A little more than
1 in 4 adults in the U.S. considered themselves retired in 2021, according to the Fed. As of 2022, 47.9 million retired workers receive Social Security benefits. The reasons Americans left the workforce varied: Some simply said they had reached the right retirement age, while others reported that they were ready to do other things and spend more time with family. Some stopped working, but not necessarily by choice: major life events, such as health problems and having to care for family members, and a lack of work opportunities led to 45% of adults retiring.
Retirees report having different sources of financial support and income, including collecting rent from owned property and withdrawing 401(k) and pension plans. As of 2022,
47.9 million retired workers aged 65 and older received Social Security benefits—among the elderly, more than a third reported that Social Security made up at least half of their income. About 14% of adults who considered themselves retired said that they still occasionally worked for pay.
For a more in-depth look at how retirees are feeling about their finances, continue reading to find out more about their economic well-being.
Canva
Overall financial well-being
- About 88% of married retirees and 68% of unmarried retirees said they are "at least doing okay" when it comes to finances in 2021.
Retirees as a group reported that their
level of financial well-being was generally high in 2021. However, those who were not married reported lower levels for this subjective measure. This may be because people feel anxious or daunted when having to be the only ones responsible for their financial lives. Additionally, rates were lower for retirees with disabilities compared to those without. Though a retiree with a disability may be eligible for SSI, or Supplemental Security Income assistance, it can still be difficult to make ends meet given that prescriptions and health insurance can be costly.
Canva
Poverty
- U.S. Census Bureau data shows 9% of people over age 65 live in poverty, which has remained relatively consistent since at least 1995.
The
9% of people over the age of 65 who lived in poverty in 2020 compares to 10.4% of the rest of the adult population and 16.1% of children. The rates of poverty among people aged 65 depend largely on where they live—19 states and Washington D.C. had notably higher than average poverty rates.
Additionally, women experience higher poverty rates, and have
faced numerous obstacles to retirement security including having to leave the workplace earlier than they'd planned. Some also noted that they lacked access to financial education or saw a drastic change in financial situation due to divorce.
Canva
Reasons for retiring
- Close to half of retirees retired because they wanted to do other things, or because they "reached the normal retirement age." About 3 in 10 said they retired due to a health problem.
Life events also played a factor in why retirees chose to stop working. Health problems can play a big part in limiting a person's ability to continue working. Some have had to care for family members, found fewer work opportunities as they grew older, or were forced to retire by their employers. Additionally, a large number of retirees considered the COVID-19 pandemic as strong motivating factor in their decision to retire.
Many younger baby boomers—those aged 55 to 64—were able to benefit from the historic rises in both the housing and stock markets during the pandemic, enabling them
to retire early with a financial boost. However, the pandemic also exacerbated wealth disparities for many, with some older workers losing their jobs due to shutdowns or finding themselves no longer able to retire early. Additionally, those who couldn't find a new job during the pandemic may have had to shift into retirement before they were financially or emotionally ready.
Canva
Income
In 2021, more than 3 in 4 of all retirees reported receiving Social Security as an income source. This rate has remained fairly constant since at least 2013, according to the Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households. More than 46 million retirees were receiving an average $1,555 monthly Social Security benefit, according to a June 2021 snapshot.
Among those who receive Social Security benefits, the payments accounted for
at least half of retirement income for 42% of women and 37% of men. More than half of all retirees receive a pension whereas 43% report receiving payments from financial investments and rental property.
As for older Americans who are still working, many of them are
doing so into their 70s. What fuels this trend is rising education attainment levels, as well as financial need. Professions that are friendly to those working in their 70s and older include white-collar professions within fields such as business, education, law, medicine, and the arts.
This story originally appeared on Guideline and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Guideline
John Ruedi is a regional marketing specialist with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.
