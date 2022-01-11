Is Rivian going to build an electric bike?

BLOOMINGTON — Is Rivian getting into the electric bicycle game?

The California-based startup building vehicles at the former Mitsubishi Motor Corp. factory in west Normal this month submitted a filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Under the "Goods and Services" portion of the filing, the company listed the trademark was for: "Bicycles; bicycle structural parts; electric bicycles; electric bicycle structural parts; electric bicycle components specially adapted for electric bicycles, namely, battery packs, motor controllers, electric motors, throttle controls, pedal assist sensors, display consoles, wiring harnesses, sprockets, cassettes, chains; bicycle frames; bicycle pedals; bicycle horns; bicycle brakes; bicycle chains; bicycle gears; bicycle wheels; bicycle seats; bicycle tires; bicycle cranks; bicycle tags; bicycle mudguards; bicycle motors; bicycle saddles; bicycle pumps; bicycle bells; bicycle handlebars; bicycle trailers; bicycle kickstands; bicycle seat posts; fitted bicycle covers; bicycle wheel spokes; bicycle wheel rims; bicycle stands; bicycle pedal straps; bicycle parts, namely, derailleurs; bicycle water bottle cages; bicycle carriers for vehicles; pumps for bicycle tires; inner tubes for bicycle tires; bicycle parts, namely, disk wheels; bicycle parts, namely, brake shoes."

Founded in 2009, Rivian has about 3,900 employees in Normal and recently announced plans to a plant in Atlanta. The company is manufacturing pickups, sport-utility vehicles and delivery vehicles.

The company plans to increase production capacity from 150,000 to 200,000 vehicles per year.

