Watch now: Bloomington-Normal EDC launches branding initiative

"We just need to make sure that we are capitalizing on the opportunities and preparing for the future."
During a quarterly update on economic development in McLean County on Thursday, Hoban announced the EDC is launching a new branding initiative to take advantage of the region's rapid growth.
Last year, 286 building permits were filed in McLean County, accounting for $268.9 million in investments. The number of permits is up from 172 in 2020, for a total $290 million investment.
Hoban said the total dollar amount did not pass the previous year due because the size of the projects were smaller.
And, while the region has not totally recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall unemployment in Bloomington-Normal is down, Hoban said. Data released Thursday showed Bloomington had a 3.3% unemployment rate compared to 4.3% across the state.
Retail sales is also trending at a much higher rate than previous years, Hoban said.
As the region continues to grow, the EDC wants to leverage its recent successes to build a unified brand that will help market the area to potential investors, Hoban said.
The Bloomington-Normal Enterprise Zone spans parts of Bloomington, Normal, Gibson City and McLean and Ford counties. It was created by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in 2017.
Local governing bodies, including Bloomington and Normal city councils, passed the uniform tax incentive package over the summer. It is now awaiting approval from the IDCEO, which Hoban said is expected to sign off on it in the next few weeks.
Hoban said the EDC is planning to partner with the McLean County Regional Planning Commission and the chamber of commerce to conduct a housing study.
“We’ve heard from multiple people that they would take jobs here if they could find somewhere to live," Hoban said. "There are a lot of housing projects going on. They are similar housing projects that are continuing from before.”
Photos: Tour through Rivian auto plant a study in state-of-the-art design
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.