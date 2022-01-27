Watch now: Bloomington-Normal EDC launches branding initiative

NORMAL — When describing Bloomington-Normal, one might offer a variety of answers.

It's the Twin Cities. BloNo. A great place to raise a family. It's a place where great things are happening — just look at the millions of dollars major businesses like Rivian and Ferrero have invested in the community over the last year.

"The biggest takeaway is that momentum is on our side," said Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council. "The numbers last year were better than expected when it comes to investments and projects in the pipeline.

"We just need to make sure that we are capitalizing on the opportunities and preparing for the future."

During a quarterly update on economic development in McLean County on Thursday, Hoban announced the EDC is launching a new branding initiative to take advantage of the region's rapid growth.

Last year, 286 building permits were filed in McLean County, accounting for $268.9 million in investments. The number of permits is up from 172 in 2020, for a total $290 million investment.

Hoban said the total dollar amount did not pass the previous year due because the size of the projects were smaller.

And, while the region has not totally recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall unemployment in Bloomington-Normal is down, Hoban said. Data released Thursday showed Bloomington had a 3.3% unemployment rate compared to 4.3% across the state.

Retail sales is also trending at a much higher rate than previous years, Hoban said.

As the region continues to grow, the EDC wants to leverage its recent successes to build a unified brand that will help market the area to potential investors, Hoban said.

To do that, the organization has contracted the New York City-based Development Counsellors International (DCI) to survey and analyze Bloomington-Normal residents to find out what makes the area so attractive.

Over the course of the next five months, DCI will create brand package which the development council will execute.

"Our goal is to create a unified message amongst businesses and residents that we can champion to retain talent and attract new talent," said Hoban.

Uniform tax incentives package

During the Thursday afternoon presentation, Hoban said that a uniform economic incentive package is close to becoming a reality in the coming weeks. Under the plan, a company looking to locate or expand within the Bloomington-Normal Enterprise Zone could get between to three to five years of property tax abatements

The Bloomington-Normal Enterprise Zone spans parts of Bloomington, Normal, Gibson City and McLean and Ford counties. It was created by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in 2017.

Local governing bodies, including Bloomington and Normal city councils, passed the uniform tax incentive package over the summer. It is now awaiting approval from the IDCEO, which Hoban said is expected to sign off on it in the next few weeks.

Housing study coming soon

Analyzing housing in the Bloomington-Normal area remains a top priority for the EDC. In recent months elected, city council officials from both communities have expressed a concern for affordable housing needs.

Hoban said the EDC is planning to partner with the McLean County Regional Planning Commission and the chamber of commerce to conduct a housing study.

“We’ve heard from multiple people that they would take jobs here if they could find somewhere to live," Hoban said. "There are a lot of housing projects going on. They are similar housing projects that are continuing from before.”

