Illinois unemployment falls below 6% in November

Illinois unemployment dipped slightly in November, falling below 6% for the first time since the pandemic gripped the nation in early 2020.

While the state’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7% last month, down from 6% a month earlier and 8.1% a year ago, Illinois’ jobless rate is among the highest in the country. And In a news release the Illinois Department of Employment Security touted that the leisure and hospitality industry saw the biggest month-over-month gains, adding 8,200 jobs.

“Today’s report reflects the continued positive trajectory of Illinois’ economy,” Deputy Governor Andy Manar said in a news release.

But with a surge in COVID-19 cases, fueled by the omicron variant, the question is whether unemployment numbers continue to decline and jobs in the restaurant and other leisure and hospitality sectors rise if would-be customers instead decide to hunker down at home.

While no shutdown orders are in the offing, several bars and restaurants have voluntarily hung up the “Closed” signs either because of staff falling ill or as a precautionary measure. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday announced the city will require all restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues to check the vaccination status of patrons age 5 and older, the latest move taken by her administration to slow COVID-19.

Illinois’ jobless rate has dropped from its pandemic high of 16.5% to 5.7% in November, according to the most recent federal job numbers for the state. With one of the highest unemployment rates in the country, that’s above the national average of 4.2%. While Illinois’ unemployment rate is consistently higher when compared to other states, it fared better than California, which had the highest unemployment rate at 6.9%, as well as Nevada at 6.8% and New York, whose jobless rate was 6.6%.

One set of metropolitan area data for Chicago, which includes Naperville and Arlington Heights, shows unemployment was 6.2% in November, down from 6.6% a month earlier, according to labor department data. The jobless rate was even higher in the nation’s two other largest cities: The Los Angeles area’s unemployment numbers stood at 8.9% while New York City’s jobless numbers stood at 9%.

