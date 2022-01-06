Illinois-based Walgreens quarterly earnings top $3.58 billion

DEERFIELD — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.58 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $4.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.68 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $33.9 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.01 billion.

