How Michigan could see battery plant investment amid EV land rush

Michigan is poised to attract more electric-vehicle battery manufacturing with a dozen assembly plants, generations of automotive expertise and state leaders determined to ensure the home of the Motor City keeps driving the future of transportation, industry analysts and executives say.

A new auto land rush is on as automakers mull sites for battery plants and states tout their assets and readiness to trade incentives for jobs-creating investment. General Motors Co. has 770 acres around its Delta Township plant — enough to accommodate a battery plant similar in size to the one under construction in Lordstown, Ohio. President Mark Reuss recently told The Detroit News that GM is keeping its home state under consideration for at least one of two unannounced U.S. battery manufacturing locations.

Rivian Automotive Inc. is looking at sites in Michigan, Arizona and Texas for a battery manufacturing site, unnamed sources told Bloomberg, after adding about $12 billion to its coffers from an initial public offering this week that vaulted the EV startup's market valuation past industry stalwarts. Toyota Motor Corp. has plans for a $1.29 billion U.S. battery plant at an unannounced location.

And Stellantis NV, with four assembly plants in Metro Detroit, is forming joint ventures with battery suppliers for two plants somewhere in North America. One partner to Stellantis and GM is LG Energy Solution, which has a vacant 40-acre parcel next to its battery cell plant in Holland.

The stakes are growing. Michigan missed out on Ford Motor Co.'s $11.4 billion investment for EV assembly and battery production in Tennessee and Kentucky with 11,000 new jobs, a loss that highlighted Michigan's comparatively high industrial power costs, its lack of mega ready-to-build tracts and its difficulty quickly mustering financial incentive packages that can help close big deals.

But if Michigan is willing to pay up for a battery plant, its clusters of auto plans likely will draw job-creating battery investments, experts said. "They need to have the logistics, they need to have enough workers and they need to have the infrastructure to train those workers," said Kristin Dziczek, senior vice president of research for the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, of states looking to attract battery plant developments.

"Once those fundamentals are there, those companies are looking at the icing on the cake like cash and other incentives. You're not even in the game if you don't have those fundamentals. Michigan has a lot of those fundamentals."

As for incentives, Dziczek said: "I know the state is competing for a number of different investments ... and putting together attractive offers."

The Michigan Economic Development Corp., the state's quasi-governmental development arm, on Friday didn't respond to a request for comment. Previously, it has said it was premature to discuss potential future plans and is engaged in ongoing communications with automakers and battery suppliers about their strategies and opportunities in Michigan.

"The plants that are located in Michigan are extremely important for battery pack assembly and hopefully cell and module manufacturing," said Glenn Stevens, executive director of MICHauto, an initiative of the Detroit Regional Chamber, "to justify the right package of jobs, utilities and incentives to make sure those jobs stay here."

GM's Reuss said in late October that "Michigan is doing a good job in telling us that they would love to have" a battery plant, citing the high costs to transport heavy battery cells and packs to assembly plants. LG has supplied batteries from Holland and South Korea for GM's EV plant in Lake Orion, and its Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant begins production of the highly anticipated Hummer EV pickup truck next week.

"We'd like to lessen that transportation cost. And, of course, a lot of us are Michiganders, that's the way it is," Reuss said. "So, of course, we'll look at all states and all places that are interested in having it there. We will do that from a due diligence standpoint."

In addition to high costs for transporting batteries, there also is a safety risk transporting them over long distances. Airplanes can't fly lithium-ion batteries. Shorter distances also decrease risks for delays in an industry favorable to just-in-time delivery of components.

"We are seeing a lot of the plants that are relatively central to where the assembly plants are," said Sam Abuelsamid, principal e-mobility analyst for market research firm Guidehouse Inc. "The logistics costs are kept as low as possible and more reasonable."

Plus, transporting batteries over long distances defeats their point, Dziczek added: "The reason we are making EVs is to take carbon out of transportation. Putting more carbon into transportation by shipping them from overseas or carrying them long distances here, that is not achieving the end goal."

Detroit's three automakers own a lot of property in the state of Michigan, which likely would be their preferred option for a new plant, Dziczek said. GM owns a total of 1,090 acres in Delta Township near its plant, according to the tax assessor's office. Of that, the current manufacturing site sits on 320 acres.

The Detroit automaker also has said it will build EVs in Ontario, Canada, and Ramos Arizpe in Mexico, but it aspires to end production of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035. GM with LG under their Ultium Cells LLC joint venture is building 3 million-square-foot battery plants in Lordstown and Spring Hill, Tennessee — each the size of 30 football fields. Lordstown's annual capacity will be 30 gigawatt hours when it opens next year, able to power about 333,000 vehicles.

That's likely to be more typical than Ford's 1,500-acre campus in central Kentucky consisting of twin battery plants with supplier SK Innovation Co. Ltd. or its 6-square-mile Blue Oval City that includes a battery plant and assembly plant in west Tennessee that the state had prepped over 20 years. Each battery plant is 43 gigawatt-hours of annual capacity.

Stellantis is forming joint ventures with LG and Samsung SDI Co. for two battery plants each with up to 40 gigawatt hours of annual capacity. Samsung has a battery pack assembly facility in Auburn Hills for Stellantis, but it currently doesn't manufacture cells in the United States. LG's 5-gigawatt-hour Holland plant covers an 80-acre parcel, but it has plans to expand there, and owns an adjacent vacant 40-acre parcel, according to the city's assessor's office.

Toyota hasn't shared what the annual capacity of its U.S. plant will be. Rivian's plant in central Illinois' Normal is almost 6 hours from Detroit, but a plant on Michigan's west side could be doable, Abuelsamid said. The startup declined to comment on whether it is considering Michigan for a battery plant, citing a quiet period following its IPO.

The Ford projects reveal the stiff competition Michigan faces: Both states approved hundreds of millions of dollars in economic incentives for the projects, offered less expensive electricity to power industrial sites, and featured auto sites staffed with union and non-union labor.

"Every state is looking for their piece of the new manufacturing pie," said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global forecasting for AutoForecast Solutions LLC. "Especially when you are in Michigan, and you're potentially losing jobs in the long run to any state that would give you a better deal for a battery plant, Michigan likely will want to avoid that."

In August, Michigan's 8.04 cents per kilowatt-hour average industrial electricity price was above the 7.65 U.S. national average, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. DTE Energy Co. and Consumers Energy Co. have said they are willing to work with companies on competitive pricing, and incentives can help to balance the playing field, Fiorani said.

Michigan does offer a large manufacturing workforce, though automakers don't want to have to compete with other companies for the same talent, Dzizcek noted. Many of the large parcels available on the MEDC's website are likely too far north for automakers to have interest in them for a battery plant, but the state and its communities have shown their hustle to attract investment.

The city of Detroit compiled in less than 70 days 215 acres for the $1.6 billion expansion of former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's Mack Avenue Engine Complex in Detroit into an assembly plant that's now churning out Jeep SUVs for Stellantis and soon, hybrids, too.

"Everybody is on high speed to market," Dziczek said. "Nobody is patient. The fact that Michigan can turn an urban brownfield site with many owners around like that, it was very impressive."

