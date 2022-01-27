HBT Financial reports $13.6 million quarterly profit

BLOOMINGTON — HBT Financial Inc. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.6 million.
The Bloomington-based bank said it had earnings of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $43.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $42.2 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $56.3 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $159.7 million.