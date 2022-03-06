Ford schedules downtime at 2 North American plants next week

Ford confirmed its Kentucky Truck Plant — which builds Super Duty trucks, the Ford Expedition SUV and Lincoln Navigator SUV — and its Ohio Assembly Plant — which builds medium-duty trucks, vans and Super Duty chassis cabs — will be down next week.

"The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect Ford's North American plants — along with automakers and other industries around the world," Ford spokesman Said Deep said in a statement. "Behind the scenes, we have teams working on how to maximize production, with a continued commitment to building every high-demand vehicle for our customers with the quality they expect."

Meanwhile, the maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks will idle Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois for the week. The plant, one of the worst hit by the semiconductor shortage, produces the Jeep Cherokee crossover on one shift.

"Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement.

This week, Ford had cut some F-150 pickup production at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri, though its truck plant in Dearborn continued to build F-150 and Kansas City continued to build Transit vans. And Kentucky Truck was operating on one shift this week.

Consulting firm AlixPartners recently reported that the automotive industry lost 8.2 million units of vehicle production last year due to the semiconductor shortage and other supply-chain and labor constraints. The firm expects output to be 8% higher than 2021's results.

Ford executives said earlier this year that they expect the company's global volumes to increase between 10% and 15% this year as the shortage eases. They expect supply-chain issues to persist, particularly through the first quarter, but to improve throughout the year, especially in the second half.

The semiconductor shortage has affected automakers around the world. Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corp. and BMW are just a few who have seen production impacts so far this year, according to data from forecasting firm AutoForecast Solutions. So far this year, automakers globally have lost 656,243 units of planned vehicle production, according to AFS.

Detroit News staff writer Breana Noble contributed.

