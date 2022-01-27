First Mid-Illinois reports $16.8 million earnings

MATTOON — First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $16.8 million.
The bank, based in Mattoon, said it had earnings of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 94 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $64.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $60.9 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $51.5 million, or $2.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $237.5 million.
Photos: Chicago Bears coaching candidate Matt Eberflus
Matt Eberflus - September 2021
Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sidelines during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Indianapolis.
ZACH BOLINGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - November 2021
Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus of the Indianapolis Colts coaches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis, IN. The Buccaneers defeated the Colts 38-31.
JEFF LEWIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - June 2014
Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus instructs Bruce Carter and others as they run drills during an NFL football organized team activity, Monday, June 2, 2014, in Irving, Texas.
TONY GUTIERREZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - December 2007
Missouri defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus speaks during a news conference, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2007, in Irving, Texas.
MATT SLOCUM, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - February 2013
Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus smiles as he talks with reporters during an NFL news conference at the Cowboys training facility Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013, in Irving, Texas.
TONY GUTIERREZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflu - March 2015
Gil Brandt, left, talks with Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus, right, as the two watch players work out for scouts at TCU NFL football Pro Day Friday, March 27, 2015, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TONY GUTIERREZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - July 2014
Dallas Cowboys Linebacker coach Matt Eberflus, left, talks with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain during an NFL training camp, Saturday, July 26, 2014, in Oxnard, Calif.
GUS RUELAS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - September 2015
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) is greeted by Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus after Dallas defeated the New York Giants in their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas on September 13, 2015.
MICHAEL AINSWORTH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - November 2015
Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus, right, talks to players during warmups before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015.
PHELAN M. EBENHACK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - June 2017
This is a photo of Matt Eberflus of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Monday, June 19, 2017.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - August 2018
In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus talks with linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during practice at the NFL team's football training camp, in Westfield, Ind.
MICHAEL CONROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - December 2019
Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.
PHELAN M. EBENHACK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - March 2021
This is a 2021 photo of Matt Eberflus of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. This image reflects the Indianapolis Colts active roster as of Thursday, March 4, 2021 when this image was taken.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - September 2021
Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis.
ZACH BOLINGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - November 2021
Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Indianapolis.
ZACH BOLINGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
