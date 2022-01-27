First Mid-Illinois reports $16.8 million earnings

MATTOON — First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $16.8 million.

The bank, based in Mattoon, said it had earnings of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 94 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $64.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $60.9 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.5 million, or $2.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $237.5 million.

