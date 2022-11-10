 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Find Veterans Day deals and meals in Central Illinois

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Veterans looking for discounted or free meals have a wide range of options this Veterans Day. 

Military.com keeps updated, verified information about deals restaurants throughout the U.S. Below is there compilation with local restaurants added as well. 

All deals take place Friday, Nov. 11, and require proof of active duty service or veterans' status unless otherwise noted. 

Applebee's: Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu. When dining in, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, to-go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Avanti's Italian Restaurant: Veterans and active service members get with a complimentary meal ($10 max value).

Bob Evans: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.

Casey's General Stores: Service members past and present receive a free cup of coffee.

Chili's: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu. Available in-restaurant only.

Chuck E. Cheese: Active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal 1-topping pizza. Not available for delivery.

Circle K: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day at every location that serves coffee.

Coffee Hound: Free drip coffee for veterans.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online.

Denny's

Deal: Free Grand Slam Breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon.

Location: 701 S. Eldorado Rd., Bloomington, IL 61704

Denny's: A complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. Valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin' Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military get a free doughnut of their choice at participating locations. In-store only.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase in-store. 

Hy-Vee: Veterans, military members and their families get a free fresh breakfast between 6 and 10 a.m. Plus, veterans and military members receive 15% off grocery purchases. Shop in-store or Hy-Vee Aisles Online and use promo code HOMEFRONT15 at checkout. 

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut at participating locations.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.

Logan's Roadhouse

Logan's Roadhouse; 313 Veterans Pkwy, Normal; logansroadhouse.com; 309-452-7100

Logan's Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free meal between 3 and 6 p.m. from a special menu at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin' Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in.

Perkins: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Magnificent Seven Meal with valid ID.

Pilot Flying J: Veterans get a free meal at participating locations through a special offer in the app.

Pizza Ranch: Free adult buffet for veterans and active-duty military.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Red Robin

Deal: All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day 11/11.

Location: 107 Veterans Pkwy., Normal, IL 61761

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red's Tavern Double when dining in. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Scooter’s Coffee: Veterans get a free drink of any size at participating locations with a valid ID. This offer is not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.

Starbucks: Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

Texas Roadhouse

Plans are to build a new Texas Roadhouse restaurant between the former Toys R Us store and Olive Garden in the Bloomington Commons shopping center, 1701 E. Empire St., where Barnes & Noble, H&R Block and Schnucks also are located.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from. 

TravelCenters of America: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast, lunch or dinner at a participating full serve or quick serve restaurant with proof of service.

Wendy’s: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

President Joe Biden saluted the nations military veterans as the spine of America on Thursday as he marked his first Veterans Day as president in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery."There's nothing low risk or low cost about war for the women and men who fight it, said President Biden, whose administration earlier in the day announced a federal effort to better understand, identify and treat medical conditions suffered by troops deployed to toxic environments.That expanded effort centers on lung problems suffered by troops who breathe in toxins and the potential connection between rare cancers and time spent overseas breathing poor air, according to the White House. Federal officials plan to start by examining lung and breathing problems but say they will expand the effort as science identifies potential new connections.President Biden's son Beau served in Iraq, and the president has suggested a potential link between Beau's death from an aggressive brain cancer and his exposure to toxins in the air, particularly around massive pits where the military disposes of waste by burning. Theres no scientific evidence to establish that link.This year's Veterans Day commemoration comes just two months after President Biden ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. It was a chaotic ending to America's longest war, which killed 2,461 American service members over the nearly 20-year conflict.In his remarks at Arlington, President Biden praised generations who have served, declaring they've endured and survived challenges most Americans will never know.He also paused to remember three high-profile veterans who recently died: Colin Powell, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state; Gen. Ray Odierno, an Army chief of staff and top general in Iraq; and Sen. Max Cleland, a Georgia Democrat who lost three limbs while serving in Vietnam.You are the very spine of America," President Biden said of the nation's veterans.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to ask for a raise in a strong job market

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to ask for a raise in a strong job market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News