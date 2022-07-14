Watch now: McLean County farmers explore cover crop potential

LEXINGTON — McLean County farmers, agriculture researchers and officials met this week to learn more about nutrient stewardship, including a new cover crop with cash potential.

McLean County Farm Bureau hosted a Field Day at the Illinois State University Lab Farm near Lexington on Tuesday, giving participants a chance to see some of the research being done up close.

Among the visitors was Jerry Costello, Illinois director of agriculture. He thanked the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Illinois Farm Bureau and local farmers for their cooperation on issues like nutrient loss and runoff.

Costello also hinted that his department was anticipating exciting announcements in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in coming months.

“There are things going on that hopefully we’ll have some good news to announce,” he said.

He also highlighted about a program that provides credits on crop insurance to farmers who plant cover crops. From 2019 to 2021, the acreage in the program doubled from 50,000 acres to 100,000, Costello said.

Learning opportunities

The field days are chances to show off some of the projects that local farm bureaus are investing in through an Illinois Farm Bureau grant program, said Laura Lurkins, the state farm bureau's director of environmental policy. Using about $150,000 a year, the program has funded 100 projects with 70 local farm bureaus since 2015, though not all projects have field days.

She and her team have nine scheduled this summer around the state and did three earlier this spring.

“Our field days are literally top to bottom (of the state …) the agriculture issues are different, the partners are different,” Lurkins said.

The next one, for instance, is at about phosphorus removal technology at a suburban lake in Lake County.

New crops, new revenue

ISU has been one of institutions doing research on CoverCress, a genetically-modified version of pennycress, a field weed that Illinois farmers are likely already familiar with. USDA has dedicated $10 million to the research. Changes to aspects like the seed shell and oil yield have created a potential fall-to-spring crop that helps address soil health while also allowing a spring-to-fall cash crop.

Cover crops are great for ecosystem services like reducing erosion and nutrient runoff and capturing carbon, but for most of them, there is no revenue, said Bill Perry, associate professor of biology.

CoverCress Inc. (CCI), founded in 2013, is working with farmers, transporters and downstream partners to create a market for the product, area business lead Nathan Smith told the audience of about 50 people.

One of the big potential uses of the oil is biodiesel. Unlike most other biodiesels, it also can be used for aviation fuel, the researchers said. It also take relatively little carbon input to produce, making it a more sustainable biofuel to create.

“CoverCress is interesting because it requires so little energy to produce,” Perry said.

Part of the challenge in creating CoverCress as a new crop is that farmers do not yet know how to make revenue from it, said Rob Rhykerd, soil science professor at ISU.

“Right now, if you have corn, farmers know how to market corn,” he told The Pantagraph.

Smith said CCI has a goal of getting 70% of the oil value back to the farmer, with a goal of $150 net revenue per acre for the farmer.

Part of the assistance to start is covering some of the normal costs that would be involved in a cash crop, such as transportation costs to get the crop to market.

“We’re trying to mitigate as much risk from the farmer’s standpoint this first year as possible,” Smith said.

CoverCress Inc.’s target area for the crop to start is Central Illinois south of Interstate 72. Further north and the harvest dates start to run into planting dates for the spring-to-fall cash crops, Smith said.

Bunge and Chevron had partnered to dedicate a $600 million plan to expand two small-seed oil plants and invest in CoverCress Inc., Smith said.

Diversifying the tool kit

The potential of CoverCress intrigued David Meiss, who owns and operates a farm near Gridley. Field days give him a chance to learn how to improve his farming.

As a fourth-generation farm owner, he sees it as his responsibility to manage that farmland in a way that conserves and improves it for the future. He has also been involved with the Farm Bureau at both the local and state level.

“I get so much from (Farm Bureau) programs, from education, even just the networking, even with people working outside of agriculture,” he said.

He became more involved because it is important to give back, he said. If he gains from something, he wants to contribute to it too.

A presentation by Shalamar Armstrong, professor of agronomy at Purdue University, showed the beneficial impact cover crops can have in terms of minimizing nitrogen loss, but they need to be used with some consideration. He explained that radish and oats do not address phosphorus loss, and cereal rye can lower corn yields the next season.

“Essentially, it’s difficult for a grass to grow behind a grass,” he said.

Armstrong recommended overwintering legumes, especially balansa clover, as a strong cover crop practice.

Meiss said he was interested in learning more about cover crops. Since he does not have streams near his fields, some of the other projects he saw were less relevant to his operation, but still interesting.

Earlier in the day, the participants toured research sites around the ISU farm that are connected to efforts to minimize nitrogen and phosphorus runoff and keep those nutrients on the field. The first stop was a saturated buffer, a strip of field 50 feet wide that separates a field from a stream and spreads out the drainage from tiles in the field. This helps prevent nitrogen and phosphorus from entering the water system.

There are local impacts for nutrient management as well. After the field trips, Jeff Boeckler of Northwater Consulting spoke to the group about nitrogen and phosphorus management in Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake. Both lakes are regularly above government standards for phosphorus and are periodically above the standards for nitrogen, mostly after heavy rains, he said.

Cover crops would be the most cost effective way to address the runoff, Boeckler said.

Other sites the group visited included cover crop test plots, where researchers are exploring different cover crop systems, and a CoverCress trial field. One thing the researchers are working on is why the corn in the cover crop test plots is still shorter than the control plot, which was left fallow in the winter.

The test plots are on the smaller size, just square feet in dimension, compared to the large-scale acreage found on Illinois farms.