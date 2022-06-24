Watch now: Lavender grove blooms between the crops in LeRoy

LEROY — When most people think of farming in Central Illinois, they tend to think of the usual corn and soybean crops lining the sides of interstates.

But between 40 acres of farmland in LeRoy, one local woman has converted a 2-acre plot into a lavender grove.

“I think it’s beautiful to look at, it’s beautiful to smell and it’s just so relaxing and peaceful,” said Jeanne Howard, owner of Two Sisters Lavender, a farm that provides fresh and dried lavender and various lavender-based products.

Growing five different kinds of lavender, Two Sisters Lavender — named for Howard and her sister, who lives out of state — has been cultivating the flowering plant for over 10 years, learning from how it grows to make sure the conditions are near perfect.

Howard said lavender is part of the mint family and is easily identifiable from its sweet floral scent. The origin is believed to be from the Mediterranean, Middle East and India, with a history that goes back some 2,000 years and can be traced within the history of the Roman Empire.

After the first few years of owning the land, Howard said she has been able to turn over about 1,000 plants each year, though she only has about 650 plants this year since the weather has been changing so frequently.

She then takes the crop and creates lavender-based products including air fresheners, bath salts, sachets, creams, tea leaves, syrups, vinegar and even a lavender spray that has been known to be the perfect natural bug repellent, Howard said.

Howard sells her products every Saturday at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, but also hosts Farm Visit Days, such as the one this Sunday, where visitors can come out to the farm and pick their own lavender while enjoying the outdoors.

“You have to harvest it bud by bud, so it’s very time consuming, which is another reason why we love to have people come out and pick their own,” Howard said. “They get the experience of it and we have less to pick.”

Howard inherited the farmland with her husband, Ron McKinney, in 2009, after her mother died. The land has been in her family since the 1880s, when her great-grandparents owned it.

The couple are both retired professors from Illinois State University, with McKinney having taught photography and Howard having run the Center for Adoption Studies in the School of Social Work.

“I studied the effects of loss and trauma on children, and it was a difficult kind of thing to do,” Howard said. “It was important work, but it was hard to see what children endure, particularly kids that are in the foster care system.”

In a way, the farm has become a relaxing escape not just for the couple, but for others who are familiar with the farm.

“For our family, the farm is a place for our kids to feel free, but also a place where my husband can just sit in a rocking chair and relax,” said Angie Walaara, a digital projects manager of special collections at the University of Illinois' University Library. “Every time we leave, it’s always been a positive experience and we feel closer after each visit.”

Walaara said she has known Howard and McKinney since she went to school at ISU and McKinney was her photography professor.

Having stayed close to them over the years, Walaara said she knew about the farm and would visit with her husband and two children as much as they could, oftentimes to check in or show some love to Abby the farm dog.

“I can’t say that I really had a relationship with lavender as a flower or anything before they started growing it,” Walaara said. “But you then start having an affection for the scent because it’s related to the positive experience with them or being at the farm.”

Farm Visit Day Sunday, June 26, at Two Sisters Lavender farm, 30990 E. 100 North Road, in LeRoy.

Drive until you see the white barn house and the open grove.

Starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

Families and friends are invited to pick their own lavender and try some lavender lemonade.

No entry fee. Folks just pay $5 for each bunch they pick.

Picnic baskets are welcome.

