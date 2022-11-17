McLean County Chamber presents Agriculture Awards

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce presented six honors during its Agriculture Awards Dinner Thursday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bloomington.
Awards went to the following individuals:
• Outstanding Conservationist Award: Eric and Jenny Mennenga, owners and operators of Dolly Farms
• Outstanding Young Farmer Award: Jason Kieser, McLean County Farm Bureau
• McLean County Farmer of the Year Award: Carl Neubauer, owner and operator of Carl Neubauer Farms
• Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award: Jim Spradlin, retired, former CEO of Growmark
• Outstanding Person in Agribusiness Award: Mark Heil, Prairie Central Coop
• Emerging Leader in Agriculture Award: Jenny Webb, Illinois Farm Bureau
For more information, contact Jessica Moore, manager of event services, at jessica@mcleancochamber.org.
