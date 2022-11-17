 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

McLean County Chamber presents Agriculture Awards

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce presented six honors during its Agriculture Awards Dinner Thursday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bloomington.

Awards went to the following individuals:

• Outstanding Conservationist Award: Eric and Jenny Mennenga, owners and operators of Dolly Farms

• Outstanding Young Farmer Award: Jason Kieser, McLean County Farm Bureau

• McLean County Farmer of the Year Award: Carl Neubauer, owner and operator of Carl Neubauer Farms

• Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award: Jim Spradlin, retired, former CEO of Growmark

• Outstanding Person in Agribusiness Award: Mark Heil, Prairie Central Coop

• Emerging Leader in Agriculture Award: Jenny Webb, Illinois Farm Bureau

Logan County wind farm plans move forward

For more information, contact Jessica Moore, manager of event services, at jessica@mcleancochamber.org.

With over 100,000 pounds of pumpkins sold, Rader Family Farms is looking back on a successful fall season, and forward to new additions at the Normal ag attraction.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to make the most out of Black Friday deals

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to make the most out of Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News