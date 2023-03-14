BLOOMINGTON — McLean County agriculture leaders and students emphasized the continued importance of farming and highlighted issues of food insecurity Tuesday morning, ahead of the upcoming season.

"Agriculture is such an important part of everything in the world," said Kevin Birlingmair, chairman of the Agribusiness Council with the McLean County Chamber of Commerce. "We're here to promote agriculture and help everybody understand the importance of what it is that farmers do and how they feed the world."

More than 250 people attended the annual McLean County Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Awareness Breakfast on Tuesday at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington.

In a keynote speech to chamber and Agribusiness Council members as well as her fellow agriculture students, Normal Community High School senior and National 4-H Youth in Action Pillar Award runner-up Avani Rai addressed food insecurity and the work she and other McLean County students have done to address the ongoing issue.

"Ladies and gentlemen, hunger absolutely does not need to be a problem in our country," Rai said. "We know that we have enough food and we know that there are the support systems in place to address the issue, but of course we have to come together to make that a reality."

Rai said she developed an interest and passion for food security when she began working with at-risks students as a teen teacher through 4-H. She later joined the Illinois 4-H Food Advocacy Ambassador team and Healthy Living Delegation, focusing on the accessibly of nutritious foods across the state.

Rai also assists in the Illinois Food Ambassador Summit, which facilitates grant-funded programs addressing food insecurity in Illinois, and recently went on stage at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health along with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, White House Domestic Policy Advisor Ambassador Susan Rice and Joshua Williams, founder of Joshua's Heart Foundation.

Rai said her past self would have wanted to get away from the cornfields of Central Illinois, but now she understands that agriculture holds the answer for issues like hunger and food security.

"When it comes to addressing the issues of our future and our current dilemmas that we see, as vast as struggling with food insecurity, food deserts to hunger itself, that future can only be addressed (and) that brighter future can only be found with the support of agriculture and with the support of all of you," Rai said.

Members of the chamber and the Agribusiness Council also spoke during the breakfast, highlighting winners of the Future Farmer's of America Service Award as well as the Maitland Scholarship Fund, which supports teachers and students working to incorporate agriculture into education.

The scholarship fund has been around for the last 21 years and continues to be made available by the Maitland family. The event also raised $1,080 in a "Pass the Hat" collection for the scholarship, which was matched by the Maitland family for a total of $2,160 raised.

Birlingmair said the breakfast serves as a kickoff to the farming season ahead of National Agricultural Day on March 21 and brings together local FFA chapters to get students involved in different facets of agriculture.

"We're trying to promote awareness not only with the kids, but with other members of non-ag related fields to help them understand the importance of agriculture here in McLean County and around the world," he said.

Recipients of the FFA Service Award included:

Kaleb Southern, Blue Ridge High School

Caden Hodel, El Paso-Gridley High School

Paul Toohill, LeRoy High School

Payton Wiltz, Lexington High School

Evan Kraft, Normal Community High School

Kaylee Coyne, Normal West High School

Brooke Rogers, Olympia High School

Annalyn Harper, Ridgeview High School

James Clark, Tri-Valley High School

Tri-Valley High School agriculture and science teacher Kristin Myers won the Maitland Scholarship Fund and plans for her students to learn about floral designs including the history, color and arrangement.

"At Tri-Valley we don't have a lot of production kids so the fact that we are able to entice people to be apart of agriculture that don't come from a farm background, it gives them a chance to explore the industry," Myers said.

She and other agriculture teachers at Tri-Valley, like Shelby Davis and Clayton Nigg, try to present students with different areas of agriculture like crop production, livestock and food science through their introduction courses and offer other classes in horticulture and landscaping as well as a dual-credit class with Heartland Community College, she said.

"I think you can see the community that agriculture provides at this event," Davis said. "Whether you're farming and producing food, marketing it, processing it or transporting it, there are tons of opportunities for networking in an industry that feeds people worldwide."