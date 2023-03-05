LEROY — The start of spring is just around the corner. That means 15-year-old John O’Brien is looking forward to his favorite part of beekeeping.

When the flowers start popping up, the sophomore at LeRoy High School expects to say: “Oh, my bees are getting that now!”

John was one of 26 youth beekeepers who were awarded sponsorships to attend the 2023 Hive Life conference in early January. He said over 2,000 beekeepers of all ages traveled to Sevierville, Tennessee, from across the continent and as far away as France. On Tuesday, John presented some of his observations from the event to the Central Illinois Beekeepers Association monthly meeting.

John was also joined by his dad at the conference. He said they both began learning about the craft when his dad discovered a class being offered by CIBA in 2019. Since spring 2020, the teenager said they’ve managed between two and eight hives over the years. They’ve set them up at their LeRoy home, adjacent to a 30-acre wildflower prairie, and also at a friend's property outside of town.

He said they have Carniolan honeybees, which John described as “chill” starter bees, and possibly some Italians, too.

The next challenge John’s looking to take on is breeding and raising queens.

Swarming together

John is familiar with a shared challenge beekeepers face: varroa mites. The Pantagraph reported in August that researchers have discovered mites devour a bee’s body fat, a resource hives need to be loaded up on for the winter.

At Hive Life, John said he connected with peers around his age from places like Kentucky and Mississippi.

“It was interesting to see how different people's experiences are in different climates throughout the country,” said John.

Winters are not as long where his southern peers keep bees, but John said more heat brings more pests for them to deal with.

The teenager said he fends off mites with oxalic acid, Formic Pro product and a variety of chemical treatments.

Other conference classes he said he learned much from were on hive inspection, pesticide science and its effect on honeycombs, and queen rearing. At Tuesday’s CIBA meeting in Bloomington, he shared Hive Life lessons on comb rotation.

A family affair

John recommended breeding queens in the springtime, as there’s a lot of nectar and pollen coming in then.

“That's really crucial because good nutrition raises strong queens,” he said.

He also said beekeeping was a good way to stay busy during pandemic lockdowns. In addition to working the bees with 46-year-old father Will O’Brien, John said his mother, Jarah O’Brien, uses their wax to make candles.

Last season, John said they extracted 200 pounds of honey. They sold the batch online, and expect to restock their online “221 Bee” Square.site store by late May at the earliest.

William O'Brien said the business name takes after the residential street number in the Sherlock Holmes fiction series. He noted Holmes kept bees to help deal with anxiety.

He also said it’s an awesome way to bond with John and his younger son, Noah O’Brien, 13. And, it’s a fun hobby.

“What dad wouldn’t want an opportunity to do something with his kids that any age can do?” he asked.

One value O'Brien said he’s learned from keeping bees: “Life is too short to worry about the things that don’t matter.”

He said he can unplug for a few hours in the woods with his family, and feel like they’re making a difference in nature — and his neighbors’ gardens.

“It’s just a win-win, all around,” O'Brien said.

For additional information on how to get involved with local beekeepers, visit cibabees.org.