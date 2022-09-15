Illinois State Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, has two professional titles: lawmaker and farmer.

He’s fifth-generation farming corn and soybeans on more than 600 acres of land in rural Vermillion County that’s been in his family since 1867, one year before construction began on the current Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.

Including land he rents, Marron farms more than 2,000 acres.

But ever since he saw President Ronald Reagan speak during a visit to a Central Illinois farm as a kid, he's also had the political bug.

Eventually, he acted on it, getting involved first in policy as a member of the Illinois Soybean Association, later serving on the Vermillion County Board and, eventually, being appointed to the Illinois House in 2018.

"You have to have a very, very strong skill set and have a pretty complicated knowledge base to be a successful farmer," Marron said. "It makes for a pretty good, well-rounded legislator to have that skill set."

Agriculture is Illinois' largest industry, with the state being the top producer of soybeans and the second-highest producer of corn in the country. There are more than 72,000 farms covering more than three-quarters of the state's land area, according to the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

Yet the number of farmers in the 177-member Illinois General Assembly can be counted on two hands, with the profession making up far less than, say, lawyers or businesspeople under the Capitol dome in Springfield.

This can present a challenge at times, but the state's farmer-legislators also see it as an opportunity to share their knowledge base within the citizen legislature.

"I feel it's our mission as farm legislators to educate our legislative colleagues that food doesn't just come from a grocery store, it comes from our farms," said state Rep. Dan Swanson, R-Woodhull.

Swanson has a 2,000-acre farm operation just southeast of the Quad Cities. It's been in his family since the early 1900s, starting with his great-grandfather and two of his great-uncles.

Today, Swanson farms corn, soybeans, oats, hay and proudly boasts that he's "the only legislator who grows hogs."

"I've not stood before a judge and acted as a lawyer, but I've walked the shoes of farmers and worked on cattle and hogs and stuff like that where other people haven't," Swanson said.

State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, lives in the house his great-grandparents built and farms on land his family first purchased in 1905.

For Meier, farming is more than just an occupation.

“Ground is truly like a family member,” he said. “So you have to have that respect for it. As a farmer, you know, we want to leave that ground in better shape than we inherited it.”

Meier works on the farm every day and said he was even up feeding cattle the morning before his first day of session after being elected to the state legislature in 2012.

As discussions on clean energy have dominated the statehouse in recent years — leading up to the passage of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) last fall — Meier feels his perspective as a farmer is becoming increasingly necessary.

CEJA requires the Prairie State Energy Campus, which is located in Meier’s district, to reduce its carbon emissions by 45% by 2035 and become carbon-free by 2045. The plant is still active and is one of the cleanest coal-fueled plants in the country, but Meier said he saw the restrictions laid out in CEJA as an attempt to force it to shut down.

Meier fears that phasing out coal plants in favor of newer, clean forms of energy could lead to the loss of hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland.

“It will take 123,000 acres of farmland in solar panels to make up the difference for what Prairie State produces,” he said. “That's just one power plant.”

Less farmland means less revenue, he said, not just for individual farmers, but also for the entire state. There’s a lot on the line for Illinois’ farmers, and that’s why Meier said there should be more of them in the statehouse.

“If (agriculture) is our largest industry, should we not have representatives in there representing it?” Meier asked.

Farmers are hard workers, Meier said, and their perspectives can help make a difference in Springfield.

“A lot of Illinoisans work very hard every day, and we need everybody in the legislature. We should have doctors, we should have lawyers, we should have teachers, but we need farmers,” he said. “We need the individuals that work with their hands.”

What do farmers bring to the table that may be unique to the profession? A common word that kept coming up in interviews with Lee Enterprises was "common sense."

"It boils down to having common sense and level-headedness and having such a vast experience," Swanson said. "A farmer's the decision maker for what he's going to put in his field, he's a decision maker of how he's going to grow his livestock."

"We do our repair system, I know how to weld, I know how to do electrical work," he continued. "I know how to do all those types of things because that's how we survive on the farm is by doing a lot of those activities ourselves."

"I love to remind people of what farmers do," said state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia. "I tell them that farmers fix things that are broken, farmers solve problems, and farmers grow things. All of which are very true and it seems like that makes for a pretty interesting solution to some of our problems today."

Bailey, who along with his three sons farms corn, soybeans and wheat on more than 12,000 acres in Clay County, has made his farming background a centerpiece of his gubernatorial campaign against Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Bailey, who recently moved to the John Hancock Building in Chicago as he seeks votes in the state's most populous region, said that his farming background resonates with city slickers and suburbanites alike who recognize and appreciate hard work — traits often associated with farmers.

"Knowing that I had to work and earn what I have, knowing that I've got to sweat and work and worry to keep it — I think that's the whole purpose of that message," Bailey said.

Farmers say they often have to act as a backstop on legislation that would have an adverse impact on agriculture, such as environmental regulations or other other items that may impact their input costs, such as fuel prices.

"You're impacted with almost every bit of legislation — when the license plates fees go up (because) you have licensed equipment, whether it's emissions, whether it's with handling animal manure, chemicals, pesticides. And then all the EPA regulations," Bailey said. "Almost everything that takes place affects the farmer."

However, farmer legislators say their colleagues have a better understanding of agriculture issues than some might expect.

"As big of a challenge as it is for agriculture with a very urban legislature and people that are very removed from farms and food production, and I do feel like we're playing defense sometimes, I think groups like farm bureau and the commodity groups do a very good job of really educating legislators," Marron said.

Indeed, the Illinois Farm Bureau has run a unique "adopt-a-legislator" program since 2001 that pairs a legislator from the Chicago area with a downstate farm bureau. There are currently 78 lawmakers participating.

The goal is an "educational exchange" in which the legislator visits farms in their adopted county in order to better understand agricultural issues.

And on the flip side, farmers travel to the legislator's district to learn about the issues facing urban areas.

"Most of them just by way of where they grew up and the urban districts they represent a lot of times maybe have never even been able to be on a farm before or have much background in agriculture," said Christina Nourie, northeast legislative coordinator for the Illinois Farm Bureau. "And so I think this program provides a really unique opportunity for our Chicago legislators to visit farms, to get to know farmers and to better understand how the food is grown."

With lawmakers not scheduled to be back for the fall veto session until November, those who are farmers are turning their focus to harvest, which many of them say appears to be promising this year.

"The cool thing about being a legislator, in the fall especially, there's not a lot going on in Springfield," Marron said. "So a lot of the work that we have is constituent work."

"Well, with modern day technology with an iPad, with a phone, a lot of the constituent work that you would normally be doing in the office, you can do it from the cab of a combine, especially with the auto-steer technology that we have," he said.