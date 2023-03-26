As Illinois farmers prepare to enter the planting season, the tumultuous trade environment with Mexico is causing concern for many.

Mexico has announced plans to ban genetically modified corn for human consumption and eventually for animal feed. The country is a top importer of U.S. corn, most of which is genetically modified, and U.S. officials said earlier this month that they were asking for consultations with Mexico over the ban.

"That could have a devastating impact on our export market," said Jeff Kirwan, a member of the Illinois Farm Bureau's board of directors. The state is the second-largest producer of corn in the country, falling only behind Iowa.

Mexico issued a presidential decree in 2020 indicating its intention to phase out the use of genetically modified corn by January 2024, as well as the use of the herbicide glyphosate. Last month, the country issued new rules that dropped the date but kept in language related to the ban.

The U.S. trade representative’s office has said the move could “threaten to disrupt billions of dollars in agricultural trade.”

As reasoning, Mexico has suggested that genetically modified corn could lead to ill health effects, but has not presented any supporting evidence.

Terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement, known as the USMCA, requires parties in that agreement to base regulations on scientific research. U.S. officials say Mexico's proposed ban does not meet those standards.

"It's just an arbitrary decision," Mark Bunselmeyer, who farms in Maroa and is an Illinois Corn Growers Association board member. "So they've agreed not to do that and, and now they're breaking that part of the agreement.”

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador signaled earlier this month that the country was prepared for the next step, a dispute resolution panel, if consultations don't resolve the matter. "Because this is a very important issue for us," he said. "It is the health of our people."

Trade sanctions could be possible if the dispute continues.

Agriculture is a major industry for Illinois, producing around 3.2% of the state’s gross domestic product, with 90% of U.S. corn, soybean and cotton being genetically modified.

Bilateral trade between Mexico and the state of Illinois has doubled in the past 12 years, showing an average annual growth of 4.5%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The state exports more than half of its agricultural goods. Mexico is the largest consumer of Illinois corn, buying over 670 million bushels of corn last year.

“Illinois is the biggest exporter state,” said Rodney Weinzierl, executive director of the Illinois Corn Growers Association and a farmer from Stanford. “We're the No. 2 in corn production but we're the largest exporter relative to our access to the Three Rivers — the Mississippi, the Illinois and the Ohio River — but also to six class one railroads, so this is a big deal for Illinois.”

Illinois’s total agricultural exports to Mexico totaled $8.93 billion in 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce.

“Corn, soybeans — those are big economic engines for the rural Midwest, including Illinois,” Weinzierl said. “Illinois in particular is much more connected to trade and agriculture, just by virtue of having the river and the rail system and access to world markets.”

Illinois agriculture is highly sensitive, he said, stressing the importance of relationships with foreign customers and markets.

In Illinois, 96% of farms remain family-operated, according to the state farm bureau. U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, stressed as much last month at an advisory committee meeting with state agriculture leaders.

Budzinski, a member of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, was among bipartisan lawmakers who signed off earlier this month on a letter urging U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to "keep all options open" when it comes to enforcing trade agreements with Mexico. Others who signed the letter were Republican U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood of Peoria, Mike Bost of Murphysboro and Mary Miller of Oakland, and Democrat U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville.

“Mexico’s plan to impose an import ban can have long-term detrimental effects to local economies, family farmers and the corn industry here in Illinois,” wrote the lawmakers. “On the heels of the public health emergency and a war across the globe that has contributed to higher energy costs as well as disrupted supply chains, our farmers cannot afford additional challenges.”

Budzinski’s letter was well received by some members of the agricultural community, including Weinzierl.

“We're just super happy that the congresswoman is on top of this and (is doing this) in a bipartisan manner,” Weinzierl said.

Most of the corn exported to Mexico is yellow corn, which is used to feed its massive livestock industry. The country has a sufficient supply of white corn, used to make tortillas.

Trade agreements ensure that market demand matches what farmers have planted and what seeds companies have produced, agriculture leaders say.

“Farmers will start buying inputs nine months or maybe even further in advance of when they are actually planting their crop and they’re doing it based on the information,” said Bunselmeyer, the Maroa farmer.

Farmers must decide early what they will plant because seed companies produce a limited number of seeds based on projected demand. Companies start planning what seeds to produce years in advance.

“We have farmers starting to do a little bit of work already in Southern Illinois,” Weinzierl said. “Planting could easily start here in the month of March in Southern Illinois, where some of this white corn has grown.”

Biden administration officials have expressed concerns that without a resolution between trade delegations, U.S. agricultural producers like Illinois farmers could face serious issues.

Genetic modification of seeds can increase crop yield, seeds can be engineered to be pest-resistant and genetically modified seeds can better withstand environmental concerns such as drought. Seed companies produce GM corn through cross-pollination and hybridization to ensure that the best traits of the corn are preserved.

Bunselmeyer noted that farmers have been planting genetically modified crops for decades without scientists having documented ill health effects.

“We feel that there is no scientific merit to the ban so that’s why we’re not agreeing with the ban and are challenging it,” Kirwan said. “It's been proven scientifically sound, so we don't feel that there is a health issue or any kind of issue from that aspect to merit this ban.”