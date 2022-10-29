Farmers sow seeds of support for injured Downs grower

DOWNS — If one farmer falls, you can bet at least a dozen others will be there to help them back up.

In fact, 16 farmers and ag workers came Monday to help Mark Hines harvest 270 acres of cornfields in Downs after he fell off his combine and broke his leg, said Carl Neubauer, who coordinated the harvest.

Also a Downs farmer, Neubauer spoke with The Pantagraph Friday before he, Fred Grieder and Mitch Bricker ran machines that reaped Hines’ remaining 160 acres of soybeans. He added more neighbors arrived later Friday with a third combine: a father-and-son duo, Rod and Allen Dryer.

Neubauer said the community showed Hines their support this week. On Monday, he counted eight trucks from six farmers working the fields, plus four combines from four others.

While Neubauer has never needed help because of an injury, he has needed a hand in the past due to harvest delays or bad weather, he said. He said the local farming community is strong and looks out for their own.

“People turn out to help you if you have an issue or if you need some help to get done (with harvest),” Neubauer said.

Hines told The Pantagraph in an interview Saturday that he felt very grateful and blessed for the support. He said he was doing reasonably well since his injury, and he was moved Friday to a rehab facility in Monticello.

Over the years, Hines said he's seen stories of farmers rallying together to help one in times of crisis. They made him proud to be a farmer, he said, but he also "just never thought it was gonna be me."

Hines said he owes a debt of gratitude to all who helped and offered to help.

When he was injured Wednesday, Oct. 19, farmers started getting a group together the next day for his harvest, and Neubauer led the effort.

“It’s typical in the farm community, you already knew something was amiss before you got the call that something had happened to (Hines),” he said.

Neubauer said once they had five or six people signed up, the calls and texts were pouring in, and it was almost trouble keep up with them all.

McLean County Farm Bureau Assistant Manager Anna Ziegler told The Pantagraph in a telephone interview that it’s just one example of the ways farmers support each other. She also said the support is not uncommon — she hears at least once a year about farmers responding to another’s crisis.

“The ag community tends to band together and help them out,” she said. “For a lot of these farmers, they’ve lived here their entire life."

Ziegler added many have known each other since they were kids, went through 4-H together and later joined the farm bureau.

Neubauer said he’s known Hines since he was a child, and that they grew up and went to 4-H together.

Grieder, of Carlock, agreed it’s a natural instinct to help out one of their own. He also said as time goes by, there are fewer and fewer farmers, which makes it that much more important to help.