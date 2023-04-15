BLOOMINGTON — The temperatures are rising, and despite recent April showers, Central Illinois farmers are heading back to the fields, preparing to plant this year’s crops.

Among them, Mike Deppert, president of the Tazewell County Farm Bureau, said planting has been going well so far, especially with the weather allowing for the soil to dry out and allowing them to plant both corn and soybeans.

“It’s a very opportunistic window to capitalize on here this early,” said Deppert, who has farmland in the Green Valley area, south of Pekin. “Generally speaking, the crops do better when they’re planted earlier and the conditions are correct. I mean, how often do we have 80-plus degree temperatures this early in April?”

And along with the mild weather, an expected bump in corn acreage is also expected statewide and nationally, according to a prospective plantings report released Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This spring, corn acreage is estimated to total 91.99 million acres, up 3.42 million acres or 4% from last year. Soybean acres could total 87.51 million acres, a slight increase from 87.5 million acres in 2022. In Illinois, corn plantings were estimated at 11 million acres, up 1.9% from last year and in-line with a trend in other Corn Belt states.

Despite corn trending up, Kevin Toohill in northern DeWitt County started planting soybeans on Tuesday.

“Soybeans are more resilient,” he said. “Corn can be a bit more fussy with conditions.”

Rising costs are also top of mind for Central Illinois farmers, who say interest rates and equipment costs likely will be the biggest challenge of the planting season.

Deppert said that includes the costs for seed, fertilizer and other supplies, as well as the interest rates on loans, which can vary between 7% to 8% in some cases.

Jason Kieser, who farms both corn and soybeans on the southwest side of Bloomington, also noted the higher interest rates, especially affecting farmers because agriculture is such a high-value business.

"You're looking at buying a house paying 6% or 7% interest, (but) we're looking at borrowing millions of dollars — farmers do every year — at 6% or 7% interest, as compared to two years ago at 2.75% to 3.25%. That's a very real cost on top of a reduction in commodity prices," Kieser said.

Kieser said as of Friday, the new crop price was about $5.50 for corn and about $13 for soybeans, which could be profitable with the right yield.

He’s weathered what appears to be the majority of the global supply chain struggles, but with equipment prices 20% higher than they were four years ago, Kieser said he is feeling the effects of high inflation.

"In 2022, we knew higher priced input were coming for fertilizer," Kieser said. "A lot of suppliers at least that we deal with seem to do a pretty good job of trying to get some of that stuff locked in at a decent price."

But by the end of the year, Kieser said fertilizer prices were at an all-time high.

Deppert also noted he’s seen an increase in demand for corn and soybeans from the U.S. as other outlets have become less reliable, especially with the Russian-Ukraine War continuing and leaving importers to source from other outlets.

“We’re already not that certain about what the weather’s gonna be later on but then when you throw in conflicts worldwide, that really leaves a lot of anxiety,” Deppert said.

Deppert said most farmers will overlook this and say that these uncertainties do not affect them, but in reality, a lot of farmers experience stress that can affect their mental health.

The Illinois Farm Bureau provides mental health services and connects farmers with resources they may need to help tackle the challenges they are facing.

“A lot of farmers feel like they’re mentally strong enough to handle it and are reluctant to get help,” Deppert said. “At the end of the day, family is the most important thing and hopefully a lot of farmers adhere to that.”

With waves of farmers taking to the road and the fields, safety is also a concern. The size of the tractors can be scary for the farmers as well as the drivers they encounter.

“We want to get home at the end of the day too,” Toohill said. “If you can’t see us, we can’t see you.”

Tractors are equipped with several safety features, including turn signals. The flashing light indicates the direction the driver is turning. When both lights are flashing, one will turn solid while the other continues to flash.

“Just keep your distance,” Toohill said.

FarmWeek contributed to this report.

Safety tips for motorists during farming season Slow down and be patient.

Reduce speed when encountering farm equipment on public roads.

Remember flashing amber lights mean “caution.”

Look out for the Slow Moving Vehicle Emblem: the orange and red reflective triangle that indicates the farm vehicle travels at a slow rate of speed.

Keep a safe distance so farmers can see you. If you can’t see their mirrors, they can’t see you.

Pass farm equipment only if you know conditions are safe and the farmer will not be making a left-hand turn. Be cautious when pulling back in. It is illegal to pass in a no passing zone or within 100 feet of an intersection, railroad crossing, or bridge.

Be prepared to yield to wide equipment.

Always wear a safety belt and heed the speed limit.

Watch for the farmer’s indication of a turn. Newer equipment has one or more amber lights flashing rapidly to indicate a turn. Older equipment is typically not equipped with turn signals so watch for the farmer’s hand signals. Information provided by the Illinois Farm Bureau